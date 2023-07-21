Celebrities mourn Tony Bennett’s death: ‘He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts’

“The great Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96,” said actor George Takei of “Star Trek” fame via Twitter. “He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony.”

Luminaries from show business and the media world on Friday mourned the death of legendary crooner Tony Bennett at the age of 96.

Guitarist Joe Bonamassa echoed the thoughts of many when he described Bennett as “one the best” performers of all time.

“Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage,” Bonamassa tweeted. “I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians.”

The sports world chimed in too, with commentator Rich Eisen tweeting out condolences.

“RIP Tony Bennett,” Eisen wrote with a broken heart emoji.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

The last of the crooners of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records.” He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s — and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

Nile Rodgers, a producer, composer, and guitarist who serves as chief creative advisor to Abbey Road Studios, also lamented Bennett’s passing and said he felt close to the singer’s family and friends on an emotional level.

“My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends,” Rodgers tweeted. “They’re also my emotional family and friends.”

Buddy Winston, who wrote for “The Tonight Show,” recalled a moment when Bennett performed one of his best-known songs, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” for a taping of the late-night program.

“Taping days @ Tonight Show musical guest would do a run through @ noon,” Winston tweeted. “I would often be the only audience. Many superstars sang almost only to me. Tony Bennett sang “I left my heart in San Francisco” while almost exclusively looking my way. Then asked what I thought....xox”

Music publicist Eric Alper, who hosts a show on Sirius XM, lauded Bennett’s “incredible talent” Friday.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of a true legend, Tony Bennett, at age 96,” Alper tweeted. “His timeless voice and incredible talent have left an indelible mark on the music world. Rest in peace, and thank you for the beautiful memories.”

The MTV network, meanwhile, said his legacy will live on in his peerless catalogue of hits. Bennett performed on the “MTV Unplugged” show in the mid-1990s. The live performance was released on an album soon after.

“Tony Bennett, the legendary singer who kept us listening to classics for over 7 decades, has passed away at the age of 96,” the network tweeted. “His legacy will live on as a fearless, innovative and timeless musician.”

The History Channel also praised Bennett’s work.

“He sang throughout his entire life, winning 18 Grammy Awards and honors from the United Nations and the Kennedy Center,” the network tweeted. “He found new success later in life when he collaborated with Lady Gaga, recording acclaimed music and touring together.”

Lady Gaga hadn’t commented publicly on Bennett’s death as of 10 a.m. Friday, but a leading fan site devoted to the pop star, Gaga Daily, quickly took to Twitter to mourn the loss of arguably her most famous collaborator.

“Not only was Tony Bennett a once-in-a-generation talent, he also could make any room laugh,” the site tweeted. “Thanks for everything, Mr. Bennett!”

The tweet also included a video of Bennett and Gaga sharing a light moment together onstage.

In addition, the fan site thanked Bennett for recording so many beloved tunes.

“Rest in Peace, Mr. Tony Bennett. Thank you for sharing your talent with the world,” Gaga Daily tweeted.

