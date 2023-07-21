Biden administration wants water heaters to be more energy efficient

The Biden administration is moving forward with tightened energy efficiency standards for new residential water heaters, taking aim at what is the second-largest energy using appliances in most households.

The Energy Department said the proposal, which would take affect in 2030, would save consumers some $11.4 billion in energy and water costs annually, while reducing hundreds of millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the rules’ 30-year lifetime.

Under the agency’s proposal, the most commonly used electric water heaters would be required to use heat pump technology in place of electric resistance, while gas-fired instantaneous water heaters would be required to use condensing technology. The rule also sets standards for gas-fired storage water heaters and oil-fired water storage water heaters as well. Overall, the Energy Department said, the rule would reduce energy use from residential water heaters by 21 percent.