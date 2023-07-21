Mass. jobless rate falls to a new low of 2.6 percent

That’s lower than just before the start of the pandemic in early 2020, when the rate fell to 2.7 percent. It’s also lower than during the dot-com boom around the turn of this century and the tech-driven “Massachusetts Miracle” years of the 1980s.

The jobless rate fell to 2.6 percent last month from 2.8 percent in May, the US Labor Department reportedFriday.

The good news comes with caveats as the state struggles to expand its pool of available workers as baby boomers retire, birth rates fall, and the US government seeks reduce illegal immigration. The state’s labor force — people with a job or looking for one — declined by 7,300 workers last month, and is down more than 125,000 since peaking in June 2019.

The labor force participation rate — the percentage of adults in the labor force — slipped in June to 64.6 percent , down from a pre-pandemic level of 66.1 percent in February 2020.

Massachusetts, like the rest of the country, also is experiencing a slowdown in hiring this year as higher interest rates cool off the economy. Local employers shed 4,500 jobs in June, the first decline since September.

Jobs were lost in education and health services, as well as in the other services segment, which includes repair and maintenance activities, drycleaning, and laundry services, among others. Gains were led by the financial and professional, scientific and business services sectors.

Other states that set new unemployment lows last month included Arkansas (2.6 percent), Maryland (2 percent), Mississippi (3.1 percent), New Hampshire (1.8 percent), Ohio (3.4 percent), Oklahoma (2.7 percent), Pennsylvania (3.8 percent), and South Dakota (1.8 percent). Nevada had the highest unemployment rate at 5.4 percent.

