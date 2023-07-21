National ‘right-to-repair’ deal not good enough, say backers of Mass. law

Repair shops usually plug into a data port under the vehicle’s dashboard to get diagnostic information from the car’s computers. But a growing number of vehicles use telematic systems that allow this data to be transmitted wirelessly and in real time. Carmakers and their dealers get full access to this data, enabling them to identify potential problems and notify the vehicle’s owner about the need for repairs. This gives them a competitive advantage over independent repair shops, who can see the data only when the car is plugged in at the shop.

Major automakers have reached a deal with two auto repair trade groups to provide independent mechanics with access to wireless digital data they need to fix the latest cars. But backers of Massachusetts’ controversial automotive “right-to-repair” law say the new arrangement still gives carmakers too much control over the vital data.

So right-to-repair advocates want car owners and independent shops to get equal access to telematic data. That way, said Tommy Hickey, director of the Right to Repair Coalition, car owners could subscribe to a service that automatically collected his car’s diagnostic data and shared it with nearby repair shops, which could bid on fixing the problem at the lowest price.

Earlier this month, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the carmakers trade group, said it had reached an understanding with the Automotive Service Association and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists to resolve the issue. But another major auto repair trade group, the Auto Care Association, has rejected the deal, calling it “a thinly veiled attempt to confuse lawmakers and drivers.”

Hickey, agreed. “We don’t think it means anything,” said Hickey, whose group led the campaign to pass the Massachusetts Data Access Law in 2020. “If you read the language, it says we’ll only give you telematic information if it’s absolutely necessary.”

If the car has the traditional data port found on virtually all cars, Hickey said, carmakers would not be obligated to provide wireless telematic data as well, under the recent agreement. Even when telematic data is available, it would only be provided to repair shops, and only by requesting it from the carmakers -- leaving out consumers who want to fix their own cars or share the data with mechanics.

The Massachusetts law would require carmakers to provide telematic data on demand to consumers and to the repair shops of their choice using an independently operated data network with no ties to the auto manufacturers. The law has been tied up in federal court ever since it was passed by voters.

Carmakers claim that only the federal government has the authority to issue such a regulation, and warn that the proposed independent data network could pose major cyber security problems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has echoed both these arguments in public statements on the Massachusetts law.

A bill similar to the Massachusetts law is currently pending in Congress, and has attracted 33 co-sponsors from both parties. Rep. Neal Dunn, lead sponsor of the bill, known as the REPAIR Act, rejected carmakers’ plan in a Friday essay in the political newsletter The Hill. Dunn, a Florida Republican, called the deal “as a subtle and disguised attempt to dissuade you from recognizing the importance of the REPAIR Act.”

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com.