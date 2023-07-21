Reality TV performers need a union, ‘Housewives’ star says

Bethenny Frankel, one of the original stars of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York and later a successful entrepreneur, is returning to her roots and calling on reality television stars to unionize.

In a video on Instagram and TikTok, Frankel said reality TV personalities should earn a minimum of $5,000 per episode with a 10% raise each season and the option to walk away. If a show is re-aired by the network or an unaffiliated streaming service, the stars should receive 10% of their last negotiated talent fee each year it airs. She also called for retroactive compensation for stars whose shows have been off the air for years, noting that networks continue to profit off of their intellectual property in other ways.