Boston-based Temu is suing Shein. Here’s what their lawsuit tells us about ultra-fast fashion.

And this week, one giant of the industry sued another in federal court in Massachusetts. Upstart Temu, which has its US headquarters in Boston, sued its rival Shein for allegedly bullying Shein’s suppliers into making exclusive deals with the company, which would violate US antitrust law.

Summer dresses for $8. Cargo pants for $15. Swimsuits for $5. Ultra-fast fashion is all about pumping out the latest trends at really cheap prices.

Here’s a few things we learned from the lawsuit about the ultra-fast fashion industry — which is evolving almost as quickly as the clothes — and what you need to know to keep up.

What’s the lawsuit about?

Temu is accusing Shein of engaging in anticompetitive behavior by making unjust agreements with its suppliers. According to their complaint, Shein has forced suppliers to sign loyalty oaths, promising not to do business with Temu, with threats of retaliation if they do.

Temu, which entered the US market in September 2022, disrupted the effective monopoly Shein had on fast fashion in the country, the complaint suggests. The company views itself as Shein’s “fiercest and most successful competitor.”

Because the fast-fashion industry operates a supply chain unlike the traditional garment industry, there are a limited number of manufacturers who are capable of supplying products these companies sell. According to Temu, the 8,338 manufacturers that supply Shein represent 70-80 percent of them.

That’s a problem for Temu If most of the capable suppliers in the ultra-fast fashion industry cease doing business with them.

How does ultra-fast fashion work?

Essentially, these companies have combined highly efficient supply chains with rigorous data analytics to place themselves at the forefront of cutting-edge fashion.

Ultra-fast fashion brands like Shein, Temu, FashionNova, and Cider maintain relationships with thousands of clothing manufacturers while keeping little to no physical inventory themselves, which allows them to rapidly update the styles of their products.

Unlike a regular fast fashion brand — Primark, say, or H&M — which may order thousands of pieces of one design of a tank top, a brand like Shein may order a few hundred, and place a new order for a new style once that runs out. This allows them to continually “churn” new styles and keep up with the latest trends.

Brands like Shein add thousands of items to their site each day.

Shein has done pop-up stores, like this one in Plano, Tex., last year. But the ultra-fast model generally eschews physical locations in favor of direct-to-consumer shipping straight from the manufacturer. COOPER NEILL/NYT

But how does it actually work?

Ultra-fast fashion brands don’t have physical storefronts and instead operate as online retailers. Because they aren’t traditional retail stores, they don’t need to fill physical outlets with clothes and thus don’t risk overstocking or overproducing items.

Shein, for example, relies on its thousands of manufacturers to design new articles of clothing. That’s something else they do different — usually, designers, manufacturers, and distribution systems are three separate links of the supply chain. But in ultra-fast fashion, the manufacturers come up with the design and are also tasked to produce it. The supply chain is shorter.

This model is called a “manufacturer-to-consumer” model, with consumers basically buying products straight from the manufacturers. That means manufacturers have to work fast enough to keep up with changing styles and high demand.

Items that customers buy are shipped directly from factories and suppliers, mostly in China — Shein and Cider have suppliers based in Ghuangzhou, China. Temu is headquartered in Boston, but is owned by Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings.

Primark arrived in Boston in 2015 and helped upend retail with its low-priced, quick-to-market clothes. But fully-online retailers such as Temu and Shein move even faster. Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff

How can you outpace fast fashion?

When you think fast fashion, you probably think Zara, H&M, Forever21 and the likes — brands which turn over their clothing lines faster than high-end brands like Gucci and Chanel. These stores are all about recreating the styles set by traditional fashion houses, just quicker and cheaper.

Retail giants like Temu and Shein take that a step further. Instead of imitating the runway fashion aesthetic, these retailers look to influencers and online trends for inspiration. And they do it with real time data.

Harvard Business School professor John Deighton specializes in consumer behavior and marketing; he has found that brands like Shein and Temu are continuously screening what trendsetters wear on social media.

“When the company spots a design that looks as if it has potential, it commissions a small order from one of its factories, often just a few dozen pieces, which it floats on its channels to see if consumers are interested,” he wrote. “If they are, the company reorders more products.”

This business model allows these e-commerce giants to maintain an unusually fast changeover in their catalogues.

Unlike traditional clothing retailers who produce clothes overseas and ship them to the US and other markets for distribution, ultra-fast-fashion producers ship their good directly from the factory to your door, often evading costly tariffs in the process. ERIN SCHAFF/NYT

How do they keep their prices so low?

Brands like Zara and Forever21 can’t compete with Shein and Temu’s pricing — their business models are fundamentally different, and far more brick-and-mortar. Only 30 to 35 percent of traditional fast-fashion sales are online, according to Temu’s lawsuit. Temu and Shein don’t have physical stores at all.

For ultra-fast fashion, shortening the supply chain and selling online-only reduces costs — to an extent. What also helps is circumventing import taxes in the US. Shein and Temu ship around 600,000 packages to the US each day, directly to consumers. That means helps the company avoids customs checks, which, according to the Tariff Act of 1930, only apply on shipments worth more than $800.

Recent efforts in Congress are trying to address the tariff loopholes. According to a recent investigation by the US Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, duty-free shipments from Temu and Shein alone likely amount to more than 30 percent of all global shipments below $800 into the United States.

Fast-fashion brands including Temu have come under increasing fire for sourcing their products to factories that used forced labor, particularly in the Xinjiang province of western China. GILLES SABRIE/NYT

What’s the catch?

Ultra-fast fashion companies have received heavy criticism for being carbon heavy and unsustainable brands. Shein has been accused of sourcing materials like cotton from western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of China — where advocates and the US government say ethnic minorities are pressed into forced labor camps. Elsewhere in China the company has also been accused of poor labor practices, making employees work long hours for poor wages.

The ultra-fast fashion trend really took off during the pandemic when lockdowns and social distancing drove more people to shop online from home. And it is at its peak at a controversial cultural moment — when the fashion industry is attempting to pivot to climate conscious practices and practice sustainability.

Aruni Soni can be reached at aruni.soni@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AruniSoni.