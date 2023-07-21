Watertown biotech Neumora’s depression treatment shows promise in trial

Navacaprant’s statistically significant benefits came from a pre-specified subset of 100 patients in a study that enrolled 171 people. In the total population, including 71 patients who had mild to moderate disease, navacaprant’s effect on depressive symptoms was numerically superior to placebo but did not reach the threshold of statistical significance, missing the study’s primary endpoint.

The drug, a daily pill called navacaprant, led to statistically significant improvements over placebo on a measurement of disease severity for patients with moderate to severe major depressive disorder, Neumora said . In the eight-week study, the medicine also led to improvements in patient-reported anhedonia, a reduced ability to experience pleasure that often accompanies severe depression.

Neumora, a privately held biotech company based in Watertown, is moving into the final phase of testing with a novel treatment for depression that showed promise in a mid-stage trial.

“For me, the results from the subpopulation were inspiring,” said Roger McIntyre, a professor of psychiatry and pharmacology at the University of Toronto who has consulted for Neumora among other drug companies. “You’re getting an effective antidepressant, but you’re also getting efficacy in the dimension of anhedonia, which is as relevant to depression as pain is to a pain disorder.”

Neumora completed a requisite end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the Food and Drug Administration in June. The next step is to recruit three Phase 3 studies, enrolling patients with moderate to severe major depressive disorder. The first Phase 3 study will begin in the third quarter of this year, Neumora said, with the other two following in the subsequent quarters. The company expects to have enough to make its case for FDA approval in 2025.

In the Phase 2 study, patients with moderate to severe MDD taking navacaprant did about three points better than those getting placebo on the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, a commonly used metric that ranges from zero to 52. After eight weeks, their scores were nearly five points better than the placebo group on a separate measure of anhedonia. Both results were statistically significant.

Bill Carlezon, a professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at Harvard Medical School who was not involved in the study, said Neumora’s results were “very exciting,” particularly navacaprant’s apparent effects on anhedonia.

“Depression has many signs and symptoms,” Carlezon said in an e-mail. “The idea that there is a single treatment that can resolve all of the signs for everyone who receives it is probably unrealistic, [so] the ability to target anhedonia specifically and effectively, even if some of the other symptoms are not resolved, would represent a major advance in the field — particularly if the effects occur quickly and without other side effects.”

Patients taking navacaprant experienced fewer side effects than those getting placebo, at a rate of 35 percent versus 44 percent. There were no severe side effects observed in the treatment group, while about 5 percent of placebo patients reported them. According to Neumora, navacaprant was not associated with sexual dysfunction or weight gain, two common side effects of available depression treatments. There was also no evidence of suicidal behavior observed in the study, the company said.

Neumora said it would present detailed results from the trial at a future medical meeting and publish the data in a peer-reviewed journal.

“We were delighted with the results we saw,” said Bill Aurora, Neumora’s chief development officer. “We saw a clear benefit across a range of symptoms, not just depression but anhedonia, which is historically really difficult to treat.”

