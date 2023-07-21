How to make your home a haven from toxic teenage overachievement culture

Journalist and parent Jennifer Breheny Wallace wrote “Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic — And What We Can Do About It” to help parents reframe priorities and unpack the big questions: What are we striving for? What really matters, and at what cost?

High-pressure high schools: The Boston area is full of ‘em. But two recent reports, one from the National Academies and another from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, have warned that kids who exist (and strive) in these ecosystems are at risk — and not just from getting cut from the varsity tennis team. An excessive pressure to excel, often in high-achieving school districts, is now a significant environmental risk factor for student mental health, alongside discrimination, poverty, and trauma.

Her book is a blunt wake-up call for any parent worrying about AP classes, varsity sports, or molding their kids into mini-Renaissance men and women — and hating themselves for it all the while. She’ll appear live at the Nantucket Atheneum on Thursday, Aug. 10. (You can tune in virtually, too, if you don’t happen to be on Nantucket.) The book comes out on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

This is close to my heart. I have an almost-13-year-old, and sometimes I think: Is he doing enough activities? He’s not a champion chess player or an elite fencer. I went to a pressure-cooker high school, and I vowed that I was not going to worry about my own kids, but old worries die hard. Then I think, c’mon: Isn’t this a first-world problem? Who’s feeling this pain?

I have the same question, as somebody who’s raising kids in New York City. The book is aimed at parents who can afford to choose where they live and where their kids go to school, essentially. It’s the top 25 percent of household income, which, depending on where you live, is roughly $130,000 combined a year or more.

According to one researcher, it’s one in three students. And while the book is intended for parents in the top 25 percent of household incomes, the fallout really is felt by all students.

What’s the fallout?

The reason I focus on the top 20 to 25 percent of students is because they are a newly named at-risk group according to two national policy reports, one by the National Academies of Science and one by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

What they mean by “at risk” is two to six times more likely to suffer from clinical levels of anxiety, depression, and substance abuse disorder than the average American teen. I wanted to find out: What can we do in our homes to buffer against this?

How did we get here? One would think, at the outset, that these kids are already fairly privileged and plugged in. Why are we pushing so hard? Where is “never enough” coming from?

I went into this book with the question of why my children’s childhood was looking so different than my own. I spoke with historians, economists, sociologists. There are a few reasons. The one that really stuck out to me is the macro-economic forces that have changed from the time I was growing up in the ‘70s and ‘80s, to where we are today. Back in the ‘70s, real estate was more affordable; health care was more affordable; higher education was more affordable; groceries were more affordable. There was more slack in the system. A parent could have faith that their children could live sort of a normal, zigzagging kind of childhood and generally at least do as well as their own upbringing, if not better, right?

Now, we’re seeing the first generation of students who most likely will not do as well as their parents. We don’t know what jobs will be when our kids are out of college 10, 15, 20 years from now. There’s an enormous amount of stress and anxiety in the air, whether parents are aware of it or not, and we are absorbing these macro-economic forces.

We are becoming, in the words of researcher Tom Curran at the London School of Economics, “social conduits”: passing these anxieties onto our kids to prepare them for a more fearful and uncertain future. We are doing it because a parent’s task is to raise a child who will survive and thrive in their adulthood when we are no longer around to support and guide them, and we’re fearful of the adulthood they’re entering because of very massive changes.

This is not to blame parents. We’re raising kids in a world that has fewer and fewer social safety nets, and parents are tasked with creating those individual safety nets for each of their kids. We’re doing our best with the knowledge that we have.

It’s such a fruitless chase. What’s the message to parents here?

I went in search of the kids who were thriving despite the pressures. I wanted to know what life was like for them. What did their parents focus on at home?

I came across a psychological construct called “mattering.” Mattering was conceptualized in the 1980s by Morris Rosenberg, who brought us self-esteem.

The kids who were thriving knew that they mattered for who they were at their core. Their mattering was never contingent on their performance, and their parents hammered that point home to them as much as they could. Home was a haven from the “never-enoughness” in our culture. What these kids got to enjoy was a healthy level of self-worth that was not tied to success or failures. It propelled them with a kind of healthy fuel.

Parents can fuel in one of two ways: dirty fuel, which is criticism or social comparison — something a very tired parent might do to reach a short-term goal, like study for a Spanish quiz.

But, over time, dirty fuel is going to clog that kid’s engine, and they’re going to burn out or they’re going to stop reaching, because they can’t reach higher for fear of failure, which will then be an indictment of their worth.

Healthy fuel starts from a very young age. The social psychologist Gregory Elliott has this phrase, which I am obsessed with: “What gets in early gets in deep.”

In the context of achievement culture and mattering, it means that it’s a parent’s task to convince and show a child of their worth outside of this system. We’re flooded in our daily lives with messages that certain people matter more: those with more Instagram followers, those who look thin, those with the big house, those with the brand-name college, those on the A-team, those on the honor roll. Kids are getting these messages everywhere in their environment. Home needs to be a haven from that pressure. Kids don’t need parents who are dragging them and pushing them to excellence.

What they need is the opposite. They need parents to see their worth, who know them, who have a PhD in who they are uniquely, so that they understand their worth is separate from the system, separate from what US News & World Report tries to sell us, separate from the multibillion-dollar sports industrial complex.

You might want to convey these messages to your child, but it’s also hard if you’re struggling with disentangling yourself from the race. How do successful parents manage this?

What a great question. They take the time to rummage through and unpack their own psychological attics: how they grew up, the messages that they were sent about their own worth, and what values were important to their parents. They did the work.

I think the biggest takeaway in the book is the number-one intervention for any child in distress is to make sure the primary caregiver, most often the mother or the father, has support systems and that their resilience is intact. Because as leading resilience researcher Suniya Luthar put it to me in the book: “A child’s resilience rests fundamentally on a parent’s resilience.” And a parent’s resilience rests fundamentally on their relationships — the depth of those relationships.

I traveled all over, and it wasn’t that these busy, high-achieving parents didn’t have friends. They did. What they didn’t have was the time and the energies, the intentional time, to grow and build the depth of these relationships so that these people could be a source of support when they needed it.

Surround yourself with one, two, three friends who see you for who you are, who you can be vulnerable with, so that when they see you starting to struggle, they put on the oxygen mask for you. That, to me, is so profound and so counter-cultural to what we’re told as parents today.

Healthy parents prioritize their own mental health and well-being and social relationships. It requires a peer group that buys into the fact that they’re going to be sources of support for each other and be vulnerable in their struggle, and to sort of take off the perfectionistic mask that we sometimes wear in these relatively affluent communities and to allow ourselves to be seen for our full selves. This isn’t my opinion; it’s published research.

What will happen if we don’t change our ways? What’s the urgency?

We’re already there. This is the crisis of our time. And the way I have identified the crisis of our time is this unmet need to matter for who we are as people: not our performance, not how we look, not our social media following. We’re in a crisis because that basic universal human need is going unmet. So what will happen if we don’t do it? We’re already seeing it: suicide, substance abuse disorder, crippling levels of anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

We’re headed for a society that cannot function in a healthy way. It’s imperative that parents help kids fill this need to matter. And it is imperative that the adults in their lives fill their own needs to matter, too, and build up their own relationships and networks of social support, so that they can be resilient and so that they can be first responders.

Interview was edited and condensed.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.