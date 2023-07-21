Readers share their own stories of struggling with their names growing up

Thank you to Young-Jin Kim for this story about his name and struggles growing up as a Korean American (“Finding My Name,” May 21). As an adoptive parent of Korean children, I often wonder how many times they have had to explain why they have a French last name and a decidedly Asian face. Both kids came home with Korean names on their documents — most likely assigned at the beginning of the adoption process. My husband and I felt it was important to keep a Korean name for them to stay connected to their heritage, so we took the first syllable of their first name and made it their middle name. We did our best to keep Korean culture in our lives as they were growing up. Today, as young adults, I think they have found a good balance between where they were born and how they were raised. I hope that keeping a small part of their name helped with that connection.

Hampton Falls, New Hampshire

As a second-generation Italian American, I deeply identified with Kim’s journey of navigating the cultural differences of “Americans” and anyone from somewhere else. I was born in Newton in 1966 into a traditional Italian family, and you would think my journey would have been easier since my family had a generation of acclimation and my parents purposely gave me and my siblings very American names. However, my family’s way of life was so different than my friends and neighbors. When the writer mentioned micro-aggressions, I just had to laugh, because I too was raised in a sea of subtle discrimination for simply being culturally different. I often explain to a younger person when they use the expression “throwing shade” that many of us felt like we grew up completely in the shade. Fortunately, it appears the awareness and decency pendulum has shifted in my lifetime to swing in a more positive direction.

Stephen Peretti

Wellesley





I normally don’t reach out to reporters but I felt I needed to thank Young-Jin Kim for this story. I shared it with my two sons, Marshall Jin-Su, who is 23, and Stuart Ki-Su, who is 18.

Myong Joun

Arlington





Great article but you’re not done yet, Young-Jin Kim. Unless you legally change your name to get rid of Eric, you’ll be in for an unpleasant surprise when you go on Medicare — because that’s what you’ll be called by every medical provider, including when they’re trying to revive you after your appendectomy, “Eric, Eric — wake up, Eric,” and you’ll stay asleep.

M. Joyce Westner

Winchester





I share the writer’s feelings about the first day of school. Every year, I was called Shavonne by my new teacher. No one could pronounce my [Irish name] correctly (it’s Ee-vonn). Only in French class did they get it right. Many classmates gave up and called me by my middle name, Grace. As to my last name — thankfully an actor named Joe Pesci hit it big so everyone can pronounce it, if not spell it, correctly (his differs from mine by the last letter). In my working life I always made a point to correctly pronounce a name. If I could not figure it out, I asked. It makes a difference.

Yvonne Grace Pesce

Bolivia, North Carolina





“What’s in a name?” As a psychotherapist, it has been a very interesting question on many levels, including how we address one another. The right fit, as the author eloquently wrote, does matter with a name. And now he is a father, and had the moment with his wife to give a name. What an experience that must have been for both of them! Now the story comes full circle, a remarkable one on so many levels. What’s in a name? Indeed, there is a great deal to it.

Charles Martel

Boston





When we adopted our (now middle-aged!) Korean American children, we gave them the (Irish) names that we would have given to children born to us. We kept one of their Korean names as middle names. So Catharine-Anne Hee Kelley and Dennis Michael Lee Kelley grew up with names that didn’t match their faces, but it led to us being able to have helpful discussions with them as they grew up. (Cathy — originally BooHee from Seoul — has become somewhat of an expert on diversity hiring, in demand for meetings and panel discussions in addition to her job.) When they were growing up, we went to a Korean church and I became quite a Korean cook. Their birthday parties every year were Korean buffets for our Irish-American family.

Eileen Kelley

South Dennis





The author and I both have many names that we have been called, and we both have Korean connections. I, too, was called (and am still called) many names. My full name is Santo Joseph Aurelio. Here are 32 names that I remember, in groups of five: Sant, Santo, Ditto, Joe Ditto, Santis; Santos, Holy Joe, Saint, Santa Lucia, Dr.; Diamond Joe, Father, Reverend, Joe, Jojo; Joey, Jumpin’ Joe, Josie, Stiletto from the Ghetto, Josephine; Josef, Jose, Josephe, Yisl, Handsome; Joseph, Aril, O’Reilly, Aurelio, JA; and, finally, Giuseppe and Giusepp. And now for the Korean connection: I served in Korea as a general courts-martial reporter from 1953 to 1955 when I was a soldier there. You see, sometimes GIs would get into trouble; when they would have their trials, I would be the one to capture all the words said and then transcribe the same.

Santo “Joe” Aurelio

Winchester





I was born the third daughter, and when my oldest sister objected to the name our parents had in mind, everyone nicknamed me “Bunny.” Most people didn’t even know I had a “real” name. When I started my first professional job and married, I dropped Bunny, and introduced myself by my given name, Nadine. I also took my husband’s last name, so I had an entirely new first and last name at 21. No problem — I was still the same person. When I divorced, I kept my husband’s last name, as I wanted to have the same name as our children. For over five decades, I’ve had a last name that has little meaning to me, except that I’ve had it a long time. I started a business that bore my first and last name, and so the name itself took on a life of its own. Today, the people who know me as Bunny can’t relate at all to the “real” name I’ve used for so long. For me, it’s just a name. Whichever one.

Nadine Krasnow

Falmouth

