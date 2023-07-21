For sale: Homes available fully furnished

$965,000
48 LAKE SHORE DRIVE NORTH / FALMOUTH
SQUARE FEET 1,027
LOT SIZE 0.31 acre
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $710,000 in 2021
PROS Nestled in the trees, this renovated waterfront 1965 ranch sits on Jenkins Pond. From the side door, enter into the open living area — with cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting, and accent wall — by way of the newer kitchen, which has white wood cabinets, quartz counters, breakfast bar, and stacked laundry. Past a bath, find two bedrooms off the hall, one with pocket doors to a private, updated powder room. A ladder in the living area leads up to a fun loft space. Step down to the dining area, which opens out to a large deck and stone patio, both overlooking the pond, plus a dock and an outdoor shower. A small bedroom at left offers water views. Updates include a newer roof, septic, and HVAC system. CONS Lower ceilings in bedrooms.
Sandra Milano, RE/MAX Coastal, 774-212-3141, sandramilano2003@yahoo.com
$995,000
247 COCASSET STREET / FOXBOROUGH
SQUARE FEET 3,387
LOT SIZE 2.35 acres
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $699,900 in 2019
PROS The driveway to this expanded 1898 Dutch Colonial encircles a giant old maple tree. Enter into the foyer to find a grand staircase, ornate woodwork, and hardwood floors. The dining room at right has a tiled fireplace, and the living room has interior shutters. Past a family room with fireplace, wood stove, and second staircase, the enormous kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters with a two-level island. There’s an office and powder room off the back hall. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a big, remodeled bath with elegant soaking tub. Three more bedrooms share a stylish new double-entry bath with step-in shower. Outside, find a patio, inground pool, and a garage that includes a studio, screened porch, and lower-level barn with stables. CONS Stables need some work before they can hold horses again.
Jorge Zea, Blue Lighthouse Realty, 786-268-9772, bluelighthouserealty@gmail.com
