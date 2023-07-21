Soon-to-be empty-nesters look for a fresh start with a redesigned dining room

1 Carbone collaborated with Mike Sylvester of Red Tail Woodworking on a built-in that functions as storage, display, and a sideboard. “Mike had just tested deep navies for another client and sure enough this one — Benjamin Moore Brush Blue — was perfect,” Carbone recalls.

About to move to their dream home in downtown Cohasset, Becky Carbone’s soon-to-be empty-nester clients were ready to start fresh. “After 25 years of marriage, two kids, and numerous pets, most of their furniture had lived its life,” Carbone says. She devised a light and airy scheme for the first floor, but decided to go dark in the dining room. “This is a pass-through space with a wall of sliders, surrounded by simple, white rooms,” the designer says. “It was an opportunity to go bold and make a statement visible from other rooms in the house.”

The soon-to-be empty-nester clients were ready to start fresh with the redesign of their home.

2 Sister Parish “Appleton” wallpaper is a classic pattern that plays well with others. “The history behind this reinvigorated heritage brand feels appropriate for this 1920s house,” Carbone says.

3 Hanging two Visual Comfort & Co. lanterns diverts attention from the misaligned openings on either end of the room. “A pair is more forgiving to the eye than a single off-center pendant,” she says.

4 Mary Maguire artwork is a staple in Carbone’s projects. “I love the classic New England feel,” she says. “A lot of my clients wind up collecting them.”

5 The Ballard Designs bentwood chair, customized with cushions in Rebecca Atwood performance fabric, has a sculptural form that looks good from behind. The roman shade is made of linen from another small-batch textile designer, Heather Chadduck.

6 Sylvester made the black walnut table around which Carbone put Serena & Lily woven sea-grass chairs, a nod to the coastal locale. “Given the small space, I wanted the wood to match the built-in and for the table to be large enough while allowing for traffic flow,” the designer says.

