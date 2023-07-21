scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Soon-to-be empty-nesters look for a fresh start with a redesigned dining room

“After 25 years of marriage, two kids, and numerous pets, most of their furniture had lived its life,” the designer says.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated July 21, 2023, 29 minutes ago
The soon-to-be empty-nester clients were ready to start fresh with the redesign of their home.LIZ MCCARTHY PHOTOGRAPHY

About to move to their dream home in downtown Cohasset, Becky Carbone’s soon-to-be empty-nester clients were ready to start fresh. “After 25 years of marriage, two kids, and numerous pets, most of their furniture had lived its life,” Carbone says. She devised a light and airy scheme for the first floor, but decided to go dark in the dining room. “This is a pass-through space with a wall of sliders, surrounded by simple, white rooms,” the designer says. “It was an opportunity to go bold and make a statement visible from other rooms in the house.”

1 Carbone collaborated with Mike Sylvester of Red Tail Woodworking on a built-in that functions as storage, display, and a sideboard. “Mike had just tested deep navies for another client and sure enough this one — Benjamin Moore Brush Blue — was perfect,” Carbone recalls.

2 Sister Parish “Appleton” wallpaper is a classic pattern that plays well with others. “The history behind this reinvigorated heritage brand feels appropriate for this 1920s house,” Carbone says.

3 Hanging two Visual Comfort & Co. lanterns diverts attention from the misaligned openings on either end of the room. “A pair is more forgiving to the eye than a single off-center pendant,” she says.

4 Mary Maguire artwork is a staple in Carbone’s projects. “I love the classic New England feel,” she says. “A lot of my clients wind up collecting them.”

5 The Ballard Designs bentwood chair, customized with cushions in Rebecca Atwood performance fabric, has a sculptural form that looks good from behind. The roman shade is made of linen from another small-batch textile designer, Heather Chadduck.

6 Sylvester made the black walnut table around which Carbone put Serena & Lily woven sea-grass chairs, a nod to the coastal locale. “Given the small space, I wanted the wood to match the built-in and for the table to be large enough while allowing for traffic flow,” the designer says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

