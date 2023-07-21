Abenaki filmmaker offers advice to young filmmakers

I spoke with Obomsawin about her deep ties to New Hampshire (she was born in Lebanon, N.H.) and why she’s more optimistic than ever about the state of Indigenous affairs and what lies ahead for the next generation of filmmakers.

She will be the 63rd recipient of the award, and the first woman filmmaker to receive the honor. She is also the first Abenaki person to win the medal, according to the Associated Press .

CONCORD, N.H. — Alanis Obomsawin, 90, has dedicated her six-decade career to covering Indigenous communities. Her lifetime of work will be recognized in Peterborough, N.H., on Sunday, when the Abenaki artist will receive a prestigious Edward MacDowell Medal, joining a club that includes Toni Morrison, David Lynch, and others.

Advertisement

“I love what I do,” she said of her life’s work, which has included 57 films. “It’s not a punishment or a sacrifice for me to do any of my work. I enjoy every minute of it.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Things have changed since she started filming documentaries. In the 1950s and 1960s, for example, young people used to be punished for speaking Indigenous languages, she said, but now they are encouraged to learn. And that goes for filmmaking, too.

“Young people, they all want to make videos. They’re very excited and curious about this kind of expression,” she said. “So I feel so good about what the possibilities are.”

Her advice to young people who want to make documentary films is to listen, keeping in mind that it’s someone else’s story, and to take the time to truly hear them. If you don’t understand something, she said, go back and ask again.

And when I asked how she feels about receiving the lifetime achievement award, she said it’s an honor, not just for her, but for all of the people whose stories she’s told over the years.

Advertisement

“All those people are being honored too,” she said.

The award ceremony on Sunday is free and open to the public. It starts at 12:15 p.m., rain or shine, at 100 High St. in Peterborough. The picnic lunch at 1:15 p.m. is sold out, so pack your own, and from 2 to 4 p.m. the 30 artists in residence at MacDowell will open their studios to the public to show their artwork.

It’s the one day per year that the 450-acre campus is open to the public, according to Jonathan Gourlay, who manages external communications for the organization.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.