‘Beetlejuice’ movie set props stolen in Vermont, including 150-pound abstract art statue, police say

Police are investigating the thefts of two props from the movie set for “Beetlejuice 2″ in Vermont, authorities said.
Movie security personnel reported the first theft shortly after midnight on July 14, Vermont State Police said. Someone had driven an older model pickup truck to Village Road in East Corinth and hauled away a “a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration,” police said. They put the prop in the back of the truck, covered it with a tarp, and drove away quickly, police said.
Then on Monday afternoon, movie officials told police that someone had stolen an approximately 150-pound abstract art statue from the vicinity of the cemetery sometime between 5 p.m. on July 13 and 11 a.m. on July 17.
Anyone with information about either theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
