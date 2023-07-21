‘Beetlejuice’ movie set props stolen in Vermont, including 150-pound abstract art statue, police say

Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of this statue from the movie set of "Beetlejuice 2." Vermont State Police

Police are investigating the thefts of two props from the movie set for “Beetlejuice 2″ in Vermont, authorities said.

Movie security personnel reported the first theft shortly after midnight on July 14, Vermont State Police said. Someone had driven an older model pickup truck to Village Road in East Corinth and hauled away a “a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration,” police said. They put the prop in the back of the truck, covered it with a tarp, and drove away quickly, police said.