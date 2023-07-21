Charles Wurster’s fight of a lifetime: Defending the environment, saving the birds

The scientist, who went on to become a co-founder of the Environmental Defense Fund, died on July 6 at his daughter’s home in Arlington, Virginia, from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 92.

He was right. The revelation shaped the course of his career and helped him successfully argue that the chemical should be banned.

CONCORD, N.H. — In 1963, Charles F. Wurster held a trembling robin that died moments later in his hands. A researcher at Dartmouth College at the time, Wurster was shocked by the number of dying birds in the area and embarked on a study to find if DDT was to blame.

Wurster described the battle against DDT as a central feature of his life.

A portrait of young Charles Wurster, whose early research and environmentalism focused on the harm of DDT. Erik Wurster

“I was in my lab at Dartmouth College when a student brought in a robin that was twitching and convulsing,” he said in a 2015 interview published by the Environmental Defense Fund. It was 1963, and that was his first contact with the chemical, a pesticide which had been become common after World War II.

Wurster and three others conducted a study, gathering 151 dead birds in the lab’s freezer. A week prior the town of Hanover had sprayed its Elm trees with DDT, in an attempt to save the trees from Dutch elm disease caused by elm bark beetles.

“The town fathers insisted they were doing a responsible job and that DDT doesn’t kill birds,” Wurster said in the 2015 EDF interview. “We were suspicious, so four of us did a simple study.”

Unfortunately, the DDT didn’t help the trees, and Wurster and his colleagues were able to prove it was killing the birds. Their study was published in Science magazine, and it confirmed the results of prior studies conducted in the Midwest that had found the same connection.

Wurster said that although Hanover officials agreed to stop spraying DDT, it took two years for them to actually do so, and hundreds of other towns were still using the chemical. Public awareness and scientific studies weren’t enough.

It took dedicated scientists and almost a decade of advocacy, as well as a series of challenges in court led by Wurster and the other founding members of the Environmental Defense Fund, before DDT was banned in 1972. Because of the ban, affected species including the bald eagle and the brown pelican, which neared extinction, have been able to make stunning recoveries.

“The whole thing struck me as absurd and tragic. It became a life-changing event for me,” Wurster wrote in his 2015 book “The DDT Wars.”

Wurster was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 1, 1930, grew up in the Olney neighborhood, and graduated from Germantown Friends School, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. He attended Haverford College, where he studied chemistry. He earned a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Delaware and, in 1957, a Ph.D. in chemistry at Stanford University. He completed a Fulbright fellowship in Austria and went on to work for Monsanto as a research chemist before becoming a research associate at Dartmouth, a position that he held from 1962 to 1965.

Gene Likens was a young professor in the newly formed Biological Sciences Department at Dartmouth at the time. He and Wurster later served for many years together as board members of the Environmental Defense Fund.

“I was always very impressed by Charlie,” Likens told the Globe. “He was very intelligent, always informed, extremely enthusiastic, and dedicated. And one of the pioneers, of course, of the DDT issue.”

Likens recalled in the early days the effort to establish scientific credibility around the harms of DDT, which caused birds to lay eggs with thinner shells that would get crushed in their nests. “There were lots of deniers,” he remembered. But Wurster remained “aggressive about how serious he thought the problem was to all kinds of birds, not just robins,” Likens said.

After Wurster’s first DDT study was published, ecologist George Woodwell asked Wurster to join him on Long Island to fight against the spraying of DDT on the marshes. Local authorities were using the chemicals to control mosquitos, but scientists were concerned about the impact on ospreys.

“It was a magnificent paper that he and colleagues wrote showing the difference in bird populations between Dartmouth and the Hanover campus and Norwich, across the river, where no DDT was used,” said Woodwell, who went on to found the Woods Hole Research Center in 1985.

Wurster moved to Long Island in 1965. Woodwell credited him with bringing new and better techniques with him — chromatography, which was new at the time, instead of wet chemical techniques. Chromatography could detect DDT down to the parts per billion, Woodwell said.

The DDT concentrations they found in the salt marshes and salt marsh organisms were “astonishingly high,” said Woodwell.

Osprey populations were collapsing by 80 percent to 90 percent, Wurster found. After he wrote a letter to the editor of a local paper about the problem, a lawyer contacted him, and he and a small group of scientists prepared to file a lawsuit to protect the environment, considered a radical approach at the time.

The lawsuit worked, and the local commission stopped spraying DDT.

“We began to think that marrying science and law to defend the environment in court was a good strategy,” Wurster said in the 2015 EDF interview, adding that the courts had not been used for environmental protection before.

That led to 10 scientists gathering in 1967 at Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York to form the Environmental Defense Fund. They opened an office in Stony Brook, N.Y., with a staff of three. Wurster went on to serve on the fund’s board for 55 years.

“We had no idea where all this would lead,” Wurster recounted to the EDF. “It was like dropping a pebble into a pond: You get a little wave and then another, and they make circles and spread over the whole pond.”

As Wurster continued his career as a scientist and environmentalist, he was also raising a family. His son Erik Wurster of Brookline, Massachusetts, said in an email that he won “the father lottery.”

Charles Wurster with his daughter Nina. Erik Wurster

“He worked really hard with his career, but he was also really present with the family,” Erik Wurster told the Globe, adding that his father was an avid gardener and would make dinner for the family. And like many of the other founding members of the Environmental Defense Fund, he shared his love of birds.

“He was always talking about birds, to the point where the kids are like ‘oh, my god,’” his son said.

Erik Wurster said the research from Dartmouth was the centerpiece his father presented in various court cases, ultimately leading to the DDT ban in 1972. Perhaps just as important as his scientific contributions was Wurster’s ability to explain complicated concepts in simple terms, he said.

“That made him a great teacher,” he said.

Woodwell said he advocated for Wurster to be appointed to the faculty at Stony Brook University in New York. Wurster began teaching there in 1965, and remained on its faculty until 1995. He was awarded an honorary degree from the institution in 2009.

“I think he felt really strongly that he wanted to improve the world and leave the world a better place than he found it, and environmental advocacy was the most effective way to do that,” his son said. “He will be remembered by all who loved him.”

In addition to his son Erik, Wurster is survived by his son Steven, daughter Nina, four grandchildren, and his longtime partner Marie Gladwish. The family requests that memorial tributes be made in the form of donations in his honor to the Environmental Defense Fund.

A family photo of Charles Wurster surrounded by his grandchildren: Anders Wurster, James Jackson, Celia Wurster, and Sonia Jackson. Erik Wurster





Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.