Cow escapes from pasture before being apprehended

At around 2:30 p.m. July 6, a cow escaped and was caught on the wrong side of the fence in Medway . The town’s animal control officer shared on Facebook a photo of the cow standing outside of the fenced area where she was supposed to be. “It’s good day for a rodeo,” the Facebook post said. “MOOOOVE over chickens, cows like crossing the road to see what’s on the other side too. Something isn’t right in this picture. This lady’s journey ended when she found out that she is not part billy goat and found herself stuck between a rock wall and a barbed wire fence. She got herself in an udderly ridiculous situation.” Medway police Officer Meghan Casey and Officer Thomas Godino arrived at the scene and “kept a watchful eye in case she decided to hoof it,” the post continued. Medway Animal Control Officer Erin Mallette called upon Norfolk ’s animal control officer, Hilary Cohen, to lend a hand, and two women stopped to lend them some rope, which proved to come in handy as they herded the cow back into the pasture where she belonged.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

NOT FUNCTIONING PROPERLY

At approximately 6:36 p.m. June 28, Franklin police officers responded to a report of a fight between two women at a function hall on East Central Street. Police identified the combatants, who did not want to press charges, and the function was shut down shortly after.

BLAME GAME

At 8:56 a.m. July 10, Wakefield police received a call from a resident who reported that his neighbor dumped a mattress in front of his house. Police also heard from the neighbor, who accused the caller of doing the same thing. According to the log entry, the original caller was going to contact the Department of Public Works for assistance with removing the unwanted mattress.

MAKING WAVES ON LAKE BOON

It’s boating season, and Lake Boon has been busy. Stow police recently received a call from a fellow who reported that sometime around June 28 his Sea-Doo boat was stolen from his friend’s house on the lake. Then on June 30, a Hudson woman called police to report that a red and white Checkmate boat was “doing front bumps, speeding and water doughnuts” around the lake, and she believed the operator might have been drinking because she “has seen him go to his house several times and return to the boat.” Police checked the area and observed several boats out on the lake, with none causing a disturbance.

LOST AND FOUND

Some interesting lost and found items have been reported to local police departments over the past six months. Back in January, a drone was found in the area of O’Malley Road and O’Grady Road in Marlborough (police posted about it on Facebook); then on Feb. 16 a small baggie containing what appeared to be drugs was found at an Amazon warehouse facility on Fordham Road in Wilmington (police brought the baggie back to the station for destruction). Then in March, Wilmington police announced on Instagram that someone’s diamond engagement ring had been turned in to the station. On March 30, someone came into the Hopkinton police station to report picking up a chainsaw that had fallen out of a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and was sitting in the middle of the road (police took the chainsaw and logged it as found property). On May 4, a man walked into the Hopkinton police station to report that his son lost his flute, and wanted the loss logged for insurance purposes. Last but not least, on June 30 a passerby spotted two sandwich-sized plastic bags filled with pills out on the sidewalk across the street from Luigi’s restaurant on Lynnfield Street in Peabody. An officer inspected the suspicious-looking bags and determined that they contained Tums and ibuprofen and disposed of them.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.