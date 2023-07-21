Did Allston Christmas come early? Malfunction covers gas station in white powder.

A Shell gas station in Allston looked like a winter wonderland in July after a malfunctioning fire suppression system covered the station in a white sheet of sodium bicarbonate on Friday, according to an official.
The investigation into what triggered the system at 219 Cambridge St. to discharge is ongoing, Boston Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Kenneally said in a news conference at the scene.
The system is designed to be triggered by heat and to rapidly release a baking powder-like substance to douse any flames, he said.
”It is non-hazardous and non-toxic,” Kenneally said. “With the rapid rate and the amount that was discharged, anyone who’s in the immediate area may have some adverse health effects.”
EMS was at the scene quickly and no one was taken to the hospital, Kenneally said.
The fire suppression system at the station was inspected and tested in April, and everything was up to code, he said.
Boston’s hazardous materials response team was called to the scene to clean up the mess. Kenneally said the station can’t reopen until it has a working system.
