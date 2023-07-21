Did Allston Christmas come early? Malfunction covers gas station in white powder.

A Shell gas station in Allston looked like a winter wonderland in July after a malfunctioning fire suppression system covered the station in a white sheet of sodium bicarbonate on Friday, according to an official.

The investigation into what triggered the system at 219 Cambridge St. to discharge is ongoing, Boston Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Kenneally said in a news conference at the scene.

The system is designed to be triggered by heat and to rapidly release a baking powder-like substance to douse any flames, he said.