scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Did Allston Christmas come early? Malfunction covers gas station in white powder.

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated July 21, 2023, 1 hour ago
A man stopped to take a photo after the Shell gas station parking lot was covered in white powder when the fire suppression system discharged Friday morning.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A Shell gas station in Allston looked like a winter wonderland in July after a malfunctioning fire suppression system covered the station in a white sheet of sodium bicarbonate on Friday, according to an official.

The investigation into what triggered the system at 219 Cambridge St. to discharge is ongoing, Boston Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Kenneally said in a news conference at the scene.

The system is designed to be triggered by heat and to rapidly release a baking powder-like substance to douse any flames, he said.

”It is non-hazardous and non-toxic,” Kenneally said. “With the rapid rate and the amount that was discharged, anyone who’s in the immediate area may have some adverse health effects.”

Advertisement

EMS was at the scene quickly and no one was taken to the hospital, Kenneally said.

The fire suppression system at the station was inspected and tested in April, and everything was up to code, he said.

Boston’s hazardous materials response team was called to the scene to clean up the mess. Kenneally said the station can’t reopen until it has a working system.

Cab driver Jean Aristide looked inside his cab covered with white powder after the fire suppression system malfunctioned. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

Boston Globe Today