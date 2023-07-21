Former State Street vice president who is accused of four rapes allowed to spend time on Cape Cod with family

Cheung is a former vice president of State Street Corp. and had worked for the firm for 15 years before his arrest, according to court records.

Ivan W. Cheung has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges in Suffolk Superior Court and has been free on $200,000 cash bail posted by his family since he was arrested in September, court records show.

A Quincy man charged with raping two women and two children at knifepoint will be allowed to spend time on Cape Cod with his family and help his son move into college, according to court records.

His lawyer, E. Peter Parker, recently asked for some short-term changes to the 10 p.m. curfew ordered when he was arraigned.

“Mr. Cheung states that his family is close-knit and frequently spends time together. Since his arrest, Mr. Cheung has had to miss out on several events,” Parker wrote. “His eldest son will start college out of town at the end of August and opportunities for the entire family to spend time together will be put on a lengthy hold.”

Parker asked Superior Court Judge Catherine Ham to allow Cheung to return home past curfew on Aug. 1 so he and his family could “travel to Cape Cod for the day to go fishing and crabbing.”

“Those activities are tide-dependent and would likely result in returning home past the nighttime curfew,” Parker wrote.

Cheung requested permission to stay out past curfew on Aug. 5 so he and his wife could “attend a concert with his sister and her husband,” Parker wrote.

Parker also requested that Cheung be allowed to spend the night at his sister’s house in Middleborough as part of a family sleepover on Aug. 12.

Parker asked that the curfew be lifted on Aug. 23 so Cheung could accompany his son when he begins college.

Earlier this year, Cheung was allowed to travel to New Hampshire to pick up a vehicle he brought at auction, according to court papers. He returned as required, Parker said.

“Mr. Cheung has been on release since his family posted bail in September 2022,” Parker wrote. “He would not put those funds at risk to his family’s detriment by fleeing.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office did not oppose the requests because they were minor and Cheung has not violated any of conditions of bail, according to James Borghesani, a spokesman for Hayden.

Ham approved the changes to bail conditions, which were first reported by the Boston Herald, in an handwritten notation on the paper filing.

Cheung is charged with committing four “stranger rapes” between 2003 and 2006 in Boston. According to Hayden’s office, DNA linked Cheung to the rapes of two women in 2005 and 2006. A pattern in the the assaults allegedly linked him to the rapes of a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl in 2003.

Prosecutors are continuing to conduct DNA testing, records show.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.