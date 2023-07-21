Maine man arrested for alleged assaults of police officers during Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

Details of the Portland hearing weren’t immediately available and his lawyer couldn’t be reached for comment.

Matthew Brackley, 39, of Waldoboro, Maine, was arrested there Friday and was slated to appear in federal court in Portland later in the day, according to court documents and US Attorney Matthew M. Graves in Washington, D.C., where the case will be prosecuted.

A Maine man was arrested Friday and charged with assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said that Brackley allegedly entered the US Capitol via the Senate wing doors at about 2:23 p.m., some 10 minutes after they were first breached. Brackley made his way to the Crypt area of the building, where a group of rioters had assembled and were pushing against police lines, prosecutors said.

The rioters pushed past police and advanced further into the building, prosecutors said.

Police told Brackley and the others to “back up,” but Brackley did not comply and instead asked the officers where then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was, prosecutors said. Brackley turned to the crowd, shouted “Let’s go,” and leaned forward, allegedly using both arms to push through the officers, prosecutors said.

Brackley allegedly led the crowd toward the Senate chamber and was again halted by police, who used chemical spray that caused Brackley and other rioters to retreat, prosecutors said. Brackley left the Capitol building at about 3:05 p.m.

Brackley is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding police; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a Capitol building, legal filings show.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection, which unfolded after Donald Trump gave a fiery speech to his supporters urging them to “fight like hell” before they marched to the Capitol and forced Congress to evacuate for several hours, delaying the certification of Biden’s November 2020 election victory.

On Tuesday, Trump said federal prosecutors investigating the attack had sent him a target letter, fueling speculation that he could soon be indicted in the case.

Trump is also facing criminal charges in separate cases in New York and Florida related to alleged hush money payments and classified documents, respectively. He has denied wrongdoing and is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.