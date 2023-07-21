R.I. State Police now investigating Matos signatures; elections board to meet

This week, election officials in three communities — Jamestown , Newport and East Providence — asked local police departments to investigate suspect signatures on nomination papers submitted by the Matos campaign as part of her bid to qualify for the ballot in the congressional race.

CRANSTON, R.I. — The Rhode Island State Police have joined the investigation examining nomination signatures submitted by the Sabina Matos campaign, a widening criminal probe that involves at least three of the 19 cities and towns in the First Congressional District.

The lieutenant governor, who served as president of the Providence City Council until 2021, is one of 12 Democrats running to replace former congressman David Cicilline, who stepped down earlier this summer to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Matos has been considered a front-runner in the race.

The campaign of Don Carlson has filed a challenge to Matos’ nominating signatures, as has the Rhode Island Working Families Party, which endorsed J. Aaron Regunberg in the race. The state Board of Elections is scheduled to hear those challenges at 2 p.m. Friday.

As of Thursday, 728 signatures submitted by the Matos campaign had been validated by local boards of canvassers and certified by the secretary of state’s office, well more than the required 500 valid signatures to qualify to be on the ballot.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office has said it is taking the lead in the probe. Neronha said that his office would examine the nomination forms the Matos campaign submitted in every municipality in the First district.

It’s unclear if any additional municipalities have reported problematic nomination forms.

In a statement to the Globe, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore’s office Faith Chybowski confirmed that the Department of State does not have a role in the investigation as the validation of individual signatures happens at the municipal level.

The potential of dozens of questionable or forged signatures on a candidate’s nomination forms may be unprecedented in Rhode Island. The staff within the State Department’s Elections Division said they “were not aware of a similar incident in recent memory,” Chybowski said.

However, “while troubling,” Secretary of State Gregg Amore told the Globe, the identification of fraudulent signatures shows “that the system is working.”

“The validation process is identifying attempts to defraud the system and the local boards of canvassers are disqualifying ineligible signatures,” said Amore on Friday. “Voters should have confidence in the processes of the local boards of canvassers, the Board of Elections, and the Rhode Island Department of State to ensure our elections are fair and secure.”

Matos has not responded to requests for interviews or spoken publicly about the matter, despite pressure from her political opponents. Instead, campaign manager Brexton Isaacs issued a prepared statement on Thursday stating that Matos is “deeply disappointed and angry” over the fraudulent signatures that include every member of the East Providence City Council, dead people, and others.

Jamestown was the first municipality to ask police to investigate nomination signatures. A sheet containing 17 signatures included the names of four or five dead people, in addition to people who are alive but said they never signed the document. Jamestown Board of Canvassers member Ken Newman told the Globe that the handwriting for all the signatures “looks the same,” other than the last name on the list.

Advertisement

The problematic nomination forms were submitted by Providence resident Holly McClaren, 51, also known as Holly Cekala, and Shanna Gallagher of East Providence. The two were part-time field volunteers who gathered and submitted the signatures for Matos. McClaren was paid $15 an hour to do so, and has not responded to requests for comment.

“The campaign provided clear instructions to circulators on how to correctly gather signatures,” said Isaacs. “Anyone who violated these detailed instructions and the nomination process has no place in our campaign and will be held accountable.”

McClare worked for the campaigns of Governor Daniel J. McKee and other Democrats in the 2022 election cycle. Many Rhode Islanders will recognize her from a McKee campaign commercial that emphasized that his Republican opponent, Ashley Kalus, was not a native Rhode Islander.

During Friday’s episode of Political Roundtable, a production of The Public’s Radio, Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said he was surprised by the errors of the Matos campaign.

”The lieutenant governor has run for office many times... These mistakes are very preventable,” said Shekarchi. “I think it’s a reflection of her staff and I think they weren’t paying attention.

“These are things you have to pay attention,” he added.

Previous Globe reporting was used in this report.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.