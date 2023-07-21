New Bedford police detective released from hospital after he was shot Monday night

A New Bedford police detective was released from a Boston hospital on Friday after he was treated for injuries he suffered during a shooting earlier this week, police said.

Detective Lavar Gilbert from the department’s Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau will return to the hospital for a necessary procedure in the near future, a statement from New Bedford police said.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes from the public and surrounding law enforcement agencies,” the statement said. “We are happy to see that he has made great progress towards recovery.”