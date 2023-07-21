New Bedford police detective released from hospital after he was shot Monday night

A New Bedford police detective was released from a Boston hospital on Friday after he was treated for injuries he suffered during a shooting earlier this week, police said.
Detective Lavar Gilbert from the department’s Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau will return to the hospital for a necessary procedure in the near future, a statement from New Bedford police said.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes from the public and surrounding law enforcement agencies,” the statement said. “We are happy to see that he has made great progress towards recovery.”
While Gilbert worked undercover in the city’s South End on Monday night, a bullet shattered the window of his unmarked vehicle and struck his face at about 8:45 p.m., police said previously He was able to drive himself to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for emergency treatment, police said in a statement Tuesday.
The department’s investigation into the shooting remains active, with assistance from State Police and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Bedford police through the department’s website, Facebook page, or tip line at 508-99-CRIME.
