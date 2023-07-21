Patrick Mendoza arrested in connection with North End shooting

A police spokesperson said Mendoza, 54, had been placed in custody; further details on the arrest weren’t immediately available.

Patrick Mendoza, 54, of Boston, is wanted by police in connection to a shooting outside Modern Pastry in the North End late Wednesday night, July 12, 2023.

Mendoza is charged with several counts, including assault to murder, for allegedly firing at Rocco Giovanello on July 12 with a snub-nosed revolver, missing the 60-year-old and striking the window of Modern Pastry, a popular bakery that Giovanello lives above.

Police had been searching for Mendoza since the shooting incident.

Mendoza and Giovanello allegedly had a years-long feud, according to legal filings. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Mendoza could face arraignment as soon as Friday.

On Thursday, the city’s licensing board gave a lawyer for the Mendoza family until the end of Friday to submit written proof that a proposed new manager was qualified for the job. The panel convened a hearing to consider whether the restaurant should keep its liquor and food license in light of the shooting incident.

The deadline came after William Ferullo, a longtime lawyer for the Mendoza family, requested that manager of record status be transferred from Patrick Mendoza to Amanda McQueen. A manager of record is an individual, approved by the licensing board, who is formally responsible for an establishment.

Mendoza was one of four North End restaurant owners who in May 2022 filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Michelle Wu, claiming the city’s $7,500 outdoor dining fee for North End restaurants was unconstitutional.

An amended version of the lawsuit filed in March made a new claim: that Wu was biased against white men and Italian Americans. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in June.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.