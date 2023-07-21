Police bill of rights thwarts the firing of another officer in R.I.

Sosa was charged with multiple felonies, and he eventually admitted to those facts in a Massachusetts court. The city of Woonsocket fired him not long after. When trying to fire a police officer, Rhode Island cities and towns usually have to go through a series of steps outlined in the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights . That includes a behind-closed-doors hearing that can result in discipline being reduced or overturned.

In September 2018, Enrique Sosa, then a Woonsocket police officer, was accused of breaking into his girlfriend’s house in Uxbridge, Mass., while off-duty and hiding in a closet while she was out. When she got home, she heard a noise and grabbed a knife for protection. Sosa emerged, started to yell at her, and took the knife from her, cutting her hand. She ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

But Woonsocket argued the bill of rights didn’t apply to the Sosa case because of his plea in Massachusetts.

The state Supreme Court, in a 3-2 decision, ruled last week that the city was wrong.

The case came down to a technical legal question, apparently the first time the state’s courts have dealt with it.

Police departments in Rhode Island can fire officers without triggering the bill of rights if they are convicted of, plead guilty to, or plead no contest to a felony. When Sosa admitted to the facts in the case against him in a Massachusetts court, the case was continued without a finding. He had to meet certain conditions, and within a year, the case against him was dismissed. Rhode Island courts don’t have continuations without a finding.

So was the outcome of Sosa’s case — an admission to the facts and a continuation without a finding — the equivalent to a no contest plea to a felony in Rhode Island?

Woonsocket argued that it was. Sosa argued it was not. A Superior Court judge in March 2020 sided with Sosa, and found Woonsocket violated the police bill of rights. If it wanted to fire him, it had to follow the procedures in the law, the judge ruled.

The Supreme Court last week affirmed that ruling, finding the city wasn’t entitled to fire Sosa without triggering the police bill of rights. Justice Melissa Long and Justice Erin Lynch Prata dissented, writing that they would have upheld Sosa’s firing. The opinion and dissent can be found here.

Sosa’s lawyer declined to comment.

Michael J. Lepizzera Jr., the Woonsocket city solicitor, said the city lost on the procedural issue of whether it could terminate Sosa without a bill of rights hearing. But it doesn’t mean that Sosa, who hasn’t been a police officer for several years, has been reinstated and will be back in uniform tomorrow or anytime soon, Lepizzera said. The city and Sosa will have to work out the next steps, which could mean a termination hearing under the bill of rights, additional litigation, or some sort of legal settlement.

“In the end, it’s something the city’s going to have to address,” Lepizzera said.

The case is an illustration of the legal hurdles that police departments in Rhode Island face in trying to discipline officers. Some lawmakers and activists have called for the full repeal of the law, but even modest changes — like changing the makeup of the internal hearing panel — have failed to pass in the General Assembly for the past few years.

