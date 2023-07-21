Providence is vulnerable to flooding. Here’s how leaders are trying to prevent a catastrophe

Providence has already seen more than 7 inches of rain in July, according to the National Weather Service, more than four times the normal amount.

The city scrambled some snowplows — to mixed reviews — in order to try and push the water away from homes and into sewers as rain fell faster than the stormwater system could handle.

PROVIDENCE — On three separate occasions this month, heavy rains have flooded Providence streets, leaving basements submerged, cars floating and at least one person kayaking down a main road.

As a concrete jungle by a bay, the city faces dual vulnerabilities when it comes to flooding: heavy rains that the sewer system can’t contain — that’s what happened this month — and wind-driven surges from Atlantic coastal storms.

With extreme weather events on the rise, Providence leaders are thinking more about preventing catastrophe. Starting Monday, work will begin on a $3 million construction project to repair the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier, the massive blockade that prevents downtown from becoming an offshoot of Narragansett Bay.

The hurricane barrier won’t prevent the kind of street flooding that Rhode Island has seen this summer, which stemmed from drainage issues. But it addresses a different kind of flooding: coastal storm surge that threatens downtown Providence.

David Radcliffe, the city’s deputy emergency management director, would love to rename the 3,000-foot long barricade the “storm surge barrier,” since it addresses much more than hurricanes.

“It’s really an all-hazards coastal flooding defense,” Radcliffe said in an interview with the Globe on Thursday outside the barrier in Fox Point.

David Radcliffe, Deputy Director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency during a tour of the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier that spans the Providence river. (Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff) Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Built from 1961 to 1966 for $15 million after Hurricane Carol devastated downtown Providence, the hurricane barrier is now mostly run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which handles the massive river gates for which the barrier is most recognizable.

But city still owns huge street-level gates on Allens Avenue, South Water Street and Bridge Street, plus underground sewer gates that prevent seawater from overwhelming the sewer system.

Those are the sections of the barrier set to see long-needed repairs starting Monday, with construction continuing until mid-August, according to city officials. Traffic will be impacted, with some detours on Allens Avenue. A second phase is planned for next year.

“We’re lucky to have it, but it’s only as good as it is operable,” Mayor Brett Smiley said in an interview outside the barrier. “You have to prepare as if we’re living on borrowed time for another major hurricane.”

Smiley inherited the project from the former administration of Mayor Jorge Elorza, which allocated American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward hurricane barrier repairs. (Smiley has been reviewing Elorza’s plans for the ARPA money and deciding which projects to move forward.)

The $1.5 million first phase of repairs involves replacing the “severely corroded” hydraulics for the underground sewer gates at Allens Avenue, which currently have to be closed manually, a process that involves coordination with multiple agencies, according to city officials. The new hydraulics will allow the gates to close automatically in minutes.

In the second phase the city plans to repair the street-level gates, replacing steel plates in the road that have cracked. The plates help lock the gates in place when they have to be closed ahead of coastal flooding.

David Radcliffe, Deputy Director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency next to the city-owned flood gate that when closed divides Bridge Street near the Providence River. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Steel plates that keep the hurricane barrier grates closed are slated for repair by the city. At far left is one of two steel doors that can be closed to seal off water on Bridge Street. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The hurricane barrier will remain fully operational during construction, Radcliffe said. (Hurricane season officially started June 1.)

The overall goal is to keep the Providence River below 7 feet, Radcliffe explained. Anything above that would start to flood Waterplace Park, followed by the rest of downtown.

“We are prepared,” Radcliffe said. “We’re always trying to build a more resilient city.”

The hurricane barrier’s gates have been closed during major weather events from Hurricane Gloria and Bob to Superstorm Sandy, protecting downtown. Without it, Radcliffe said, coastal storm surge would flow as easily into the city as it did during the early 20th century.

The big river gates were most recently closed for a windy storm on Dec. 23 of last year, while the street-level vehicle gates were most recently closed for Tropical Storm Henri in 2021.

With sea levels on the rise, the 25-foot tall hurricane barrier cannot protect Providence forever. But Radcliffe said it is projected to be sufficient until 2072, and a vulnerability study will be done to determine how sea level rise will impact the city.

Heavy rains cause repeated flash floods

While the hurricane barrier seeks to address storm surge, Providence has more recently been battered by heavy rains, causing street flooding throughout the city and in neighboring communities such as Cranston.

“It came up very quickly in a matter of one or two minutes,” Timothy Empkie told the Globe on the Fourth of July, when flash floods hit in the afternoon. “It was just a torrent. It extended from each side of the street and was about a foot deep. I haven’t seen anything like it while I’ve been in Providence.”

“It’s definitely been a wetter than average summer,” said Kyle Pederson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, in an interview with the Globe. “In Providence, a very urban area, it can’t handle as much rainfall because concrete is not going to soak up rain.”

On July 10, the city flooded due to heavy rains again. It happened yet again six days later, when the city saw 3.35 inches of rainfall on Sunday. It was the 31st-highest single day of precipitation in Providence since record-keeping began, Pederson said.

Smiley, who during his mayoral campaign on Labor Day last year stood on a flooded roadway to criticize the city’s infrastructure, has pledged to make improving it a top priority.

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley Barry Chin/Globe Staff

So what’s the plan now that he’s in office?

He’s proposing $35 million in sewer upgrades over five years in the most recent version of the Capital Improvement Plan, which still has to be approved by the City Council.

In the short-term, Smiley said city workers are dredging waterways such as the channel on Pleasant Valley Parkway, essentially scraping out muck and debris so the water level is lower.

“That ongoing work has become more and more intensive, because I think these storms are going to become more and more frequent,” Smiley said.

Using the snowplow was also a temporary idea to try and direct water away from a home that was about to flood on the parkway this month, Smiley said.

Acknowledging it was “not an artful solution,” he said it did work to save that home, though another homeowner complained that it pushed more water onto their property.

His longer term thinking involves strategies to “help the water stay where it falls,” including creating more permeable surfaces, manmade ravines and other solutions to help water absorb rather than flow down the pavement. And it could involve incentivizing private property owners to make changes such as adding rain barrels to collect water from their gutters before it hits the street.

“Maybe we just want to make them free for everyone,” he suggested.

There’s $75,000 in this year’s budget to assess the stormwater system, according to press secretary Josh Estrella.

The mayor said he plans to propose more money in next year’s budget to address stormwater management. But he said he’s also starting to talk to mayors of neighboring communities such as North Providence about participating in the process, since water doesn’t stop flowing at the city border.

“It’s not fair to the people who happen to be downhill,” Smiley said.

