R.I. transportation chief sees ‘corrections’ ahead for RIPTA

He sees a muscular role for the board in correcting RIPTA’s problems, which he described in an interview Thursday. His ascension to RIPTA chair was met with a chorus of opposition, which he also addressed.

Alviti is the director of the state Department of Transportation, a separate agency. State lawmakers this year passed legislation that makes the director of RIDOT the chair of RIPTA’s board of directors. The director already serves on the board of RIPTA, but the new legislation gives him prominence and authority over a troubled transit agency.

Advertisement

“If we get all those problems corrected, that is going to provide the public trust in the agency to invest more money into it,” Alviti said

One problem, Alviti said, is that RIPTA’s board of directors has ceded control to the agency’s administration.

“And how’s that worked out?” Alviti said. “We’ve got an agency that’s providing ridership to 3 percent of Rhode Island, in the second most densely populated state in the country. When the other densely populated states have a ridership of 15 to 20 percent.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Here’s a transcript of what else Alviti had to say in an interview with Globe Rhode Island. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Do you think that RIPTA needs a major change in direction, and if so what sort of changes do you think you’ll bring as the chair of its board?

RIPTA is facing a fiscal cliff. It’s about a $70 million operational fiscal cliff that they’re facing. They have no idea how they’re going to pay for it. They’ve got a $3.1 billion capital program, that’s a transit master plan. Their estimates are wide ranging, maybe a billion dollars either way. But what’s a billion dollars in between friends, right? But they don’t have one penny to put toward it. And they don’t know how they’re going to get the money. They have no project management in place that can effectively use whatever funds are being given to them. Some funds are sitting there for two or three years before they actually get used. And their approach to getting funding is simply asking for it. Not giving any information or transparency on what is going to be gained by the legislature and their constituents to pay money to RIPTA to do something they have not defined. RIDOT, on the other hand, has been very successful beginning seven years ago when we made reform here in all of those areas. It’s been very successful in all the areas we’re responsible for, which is train stations, bike paths, drainage systems, highways, bridges, and ferries. I would very much like for RIPTA to have that same success.

Advertisement

Do you have any sense of what is going to fix this looming fiscal cliff?

Yes, I know how we fixed it at DOT. The people at DOT finally took responsibility for it, admitted to it, and found various scenarios, each of which was assessed and methodically provided the best scenario to accomplish each part of the mission, including the finance part of it. (At RIPTA), that’s not something the chairman should be doing, that’s something that RIPTA as an agency should be doing. The fiscal cliff has been looming for years. RIPTA has known about it for years. What needed to be done about it should have happened years ago. A correction should have been put in place at that time. They didn’t. That’s another symptom of a problem that exists in the management and finance management and the overall management of the agency. The fiscal cliff is a symptom of the problem. The real problem is the agency itself should have been doing something about it long before now. But it is now, and I have requested certain information that’s going to help the board give the board’s guidance on what we need to do in order to correct that situation.

Advertisement

Should RIPTA expand its fare-free pilot that’s on the R-line beyond the current expiration, and also to other lines? And what are your thoughts on going fare free system wide?

It’s apparent that the legislature that funds this did not fund it beyond the current pilot program. So we need to work out a number of things before we get to answering that question. It is very difficult to go to a governing body who is responsible for the precious tax dollars that people pay us, to then throw it into an agency or a system that doesn’t have the questions that I asked earlier answered first. So the first step in any of this before we determine what needs to be done with the free fare program is, number one, the legislature saw fit not to fund it. So that’s a big signal right there. But secondly, if the agency feels that it is a worthwhile endeavor, and one that they want to pursue, then they’re going to have to answer all the hard questions that go along with it. How is it going to be funded? Who is going to pay for it? What are the beneficial results that will flow to every taxpayer that is paying for it in the state in order to make that investment in transit? What are the environmental, what are the social, what are the various benefits that flow from a free fare program? How does that affect the legislators and their constituents in a positive way? We haven’t been provided that answer.

Advertisement

Scott Avedisian recently got a two-year contract extension as RIPTA CEO. You weren’t at that meeting, but how would you have voted if you were? And do you think he’s the right person to lead the agency for the next two years and beyond?

Both those questions are speculative. And I don’t answer theoretical speculative questions.

Any other leadership changes that you had in mind below the CEO level?

I think that will evolve. That depends on what questions get answered to the questions the board is asking, how those are proposed to be addressed, and how the personnel at the agency itself handles creating a positive plan forward. I think the performance will speak for itself.

When the legislation was coming up at the State House to make you RIPTA chair, there were some critics who said, to use some examples, you were “highway hungry” and that you lead an agency that’s “auto-centric.” How do you respond to those critics?

Advertisement

They’re wrong. And I think we’ve demonstrated that at DOT. We have become highly successful in the last eight years with highways, bridges, drainage, railways, and ferry systems. Those are the things we’re responsible for operating, maintaining, capital improvements, and financing. And we have attained very high standards in all those areas. Our folks have put together finance plans that have created and garnered over and above our normal funding levels because of the demonstrated successes in all of those areas. And two of those areas are transit successes. One of the most highly successful transit projects was the new Pawtucket-Central Falls [commuter rail] station. So what does that tell you? We’re making great strides and great progress on the endeavors that DOT has undertaken, including a highly successful ferry system, including a rail system. So look, my critics can say what they want, but they’re not focusing on what reality is. I have not, while I was director of DOT, let 2 percent of our constituents’ opinions influence the other 98 percent of public good that we can do for the people of Rhode Island.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.