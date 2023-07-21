R.I.’s school funding formula: We need to do better

Back in 2010, Rhode Island did the hard work of creating a school funding formula, which was phased in over 10 years. The formula was successful in increasing state education aid overall and directing more aid to poorer communities. But the progress in achieving funding equity was modest — with poorer districts remaining among the lower spenders per student despite having more students with greater educational needs.

These communities simply do not have the property wealth to generate sufficient tax revenues to fund their schools. These districts also have high concentrations of economically disadvantaged and multilingual students, who require additional investments.

One quarter of Rhode Island’s state budget goes toward funding our public schools. School districts rely, in some cases heavily, on this funding. For our urban core districts — Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls, Woonsocket, West Warwick — state funding is essential.

Just as the funding formula was fully phased in, the pandemic hit, prompting enrollment drops in nearly every district. The General Assembly understandably responded by protecting schools from the sharp cuts in state funding that would have resulted if the formula had operated as intended. With the most recent budget, the Assembly moved away from the broad-based, hold-harmless policies of the previous two budget years and instead adopted several complicated adjustments to the funding formula. But these adjustments continue to be driven primarily by the need to avoid any financial harm to school districts.

The result is that we have lost our way — left with a funding formula that is almost incomprehensible and fails to reflect any coherent policy. Even worse, we have retreated from the modest progress we have made to advance equity.

During the first 10 years of the funding formula, urban core districts received nearly 60 percent of all new funding. Over the past three years, these districts received less than half of new dollars. The largest percentage increases in state aid went to some of the state’s wealthiest districts (Jamestown, Barrington, and East Greenwich), while none of the urban core districts were in the top eight and Providence was below the statewide benchmark.

We need to do better. It is time for the General Assembly to engage stakeholders and experts to pursue comprehensive reform of the funding formula. This review should consider the needs of our large and growing population of multilingual learners, as well as improving the method of calculating students in poverty. If the last three years have taught us anything, it is also past time to recognize education as a fundamental right by codifying that right into the state constitution.

Michael DiBiase is the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.