Search underway for missing boater after crash into jetty off Cold Storage Beach in Dennis

A search and rescue operation was underway late Friday night after a boat crashed into a jetty off Cold Storage Beach in Dennis, State Police said.

Some people on the boat were injured, according to initial reports, and at least one was potentially missing, State Police said in a statement.

The Dennis Fire Department was leading the search effort, which was being conducted on water by the US Coast Guard, Barnstable County Dive Team, and Sandwich Fire Department marine assets, the statement said.