A shark did a ‘cartwheel’ in the air, captain says

Captain Don Parker of Prime Rate Sportfishing in East Dennis said a 10-foot shark appeared suddenly as they were reeling in a 35-inch striped bass in Cape Cod Bay.

People on a charter fishing trip had some fierce competition on Sunday.

Don Parker saw a shark jump up and bite this striped bass on Sunday. This was what was left.

“The shark came out of nowhere,” Parker said. “And bang, hit the striper!”

The shark leapt out of the water, Parker said.

“It did a cartwheel,” he said. “The whole body flipped.”

Parker said it happened in the area of Billingsgate Shoal in Cape Cod Bay, about 3.5 miles off the coast of Dennis. The shark was about 30 feet from the boat when it stole the fish.

Parker said everyone who witnessed it was in “total awe.”

Parker, who is also a captain in the Harwich Fire Department, shared a photo of himself holding the striper’s head, which was the only thing left after the shark got to it.

Parker said he has seen sharks do this before.

“It happened to me last year. It happens all the time,” he said. “They’re all over the place out here.”

