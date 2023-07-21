Taunton man shot to death in car parked in driveway

According to prosecutors, Taunton police received a 911 call around 7:50 a.m. reporting shots fired near 188 Winthrop St., which is also Route 44 in the city.

The victim was identified by Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office as Alvaro J. Andrade.

A 33-year-old Taunton man was shot to death Friday morning in Taunton, authorities said.

“When first responders arrived on scene, they located the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the driveway,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Andrade was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, prosecutors said.

No arrests have been reported. The shooting is under investigation by Quinn’s office and State and Taunton police.

