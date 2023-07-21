Two Manchester, N.H., men accused of ‘lewd acts’ in front of children in rowboat on Dorrs Pond

Two Manchester, N.H., men were arrested and charged with committing “lewd acts” in front of children while in a rowboat on Dorrs Pond on Friday, Manchester policesaid.
Benjamin Dexter, 25, and James O’Neill, 59, were charged with felony counts of indecent exposure/gross lewdness, Manchester police said in a statement. Officers also discovered that Dexter had an outstanding warrant for a driving offense in Gorham, N.H.
Dexter was released on $2,000 personal recognizance bail, and O’Neill was released on $3,000 personal recognizance bail, the statement said. Both are scheduled to be arraigned in late August at Hillsborough County Superior Court - North.
It was unclear Friday night whether the men had retained attorneys to represent them.
Officers responded to the pond in Livingston Park at about 6:45 p.m. after “numerous callers” reported that two naked men were “engaged in lewd acts” that were “widely visible to children who were at the park,” according to the statement.
Police encountered Dexter and O’Neill as they came ashore, spoke with witnesses, and “determined that both men had performed acts of gross lewdness in the presence of juveniles under circumstances that they should have known would cause alarm,” police said. Both men were arrested.
