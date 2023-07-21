Woman stabbed near Boston Common, suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

A woman was stabbed in the area of Boston Common late Thursday night and suffered life threatening injuries, police said.

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesperson, said the call for the stabbing in the area of 121 Tremont St. came in at around 11:34 p.m.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, Boyle said, and homicide detectives responded to the scene.