Woman’s leg caught between Orange Line train and platform at State Street

Fire crews were able to remove her, and she was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening, according to Boston fire and EMS officials.

The woman was seen sitting with her leg stuck from above the knee as the train remained stationary with its doors open shortly before 5 p.m.

A woman’s leg became stuck between an Orange Line train and the subway platform at State Street station on Friday afternoon, bringing trains to a halt as emergency responders rushed in to assist her.

“She was in pain but not seriously injured at the time,” said Deputy Fire Chief James Greene.

Advertisement

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said the train was “berthed at the station” when a person “stepped in the gap between the open train door and the platform.” The train did not move while the person was stuck, and they were taken to Tufts Medical Center to be evaluated, he said.

The MBTA reported a medical emergency on the Orange Line at State Street in a Twitter post at 4:50 p.m. An update about 25 minutes later told riders to expect delays of 30 minutes and directed people to use the Green Line for downtown service.

At least a dozen firefighters and Boston EMS personnel entered the Old State House and descended to the T platforms. One carried a large device that resembled the jaws of life used to extract crash victims from vehicles, but Greene said it was a “non-technical rescue.”

“We ended up, with the assistance of EMS, being able to just move the patient out without having to use any tools on the train,” he said.

They were in the process of shutting off the power when the woman was removed, Green said. She was then seen being carried out of the station on a stretcher.

Advertisement

“The Fire Department took a nice, safe approach to get her extricated from between the platform and the train,” Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Steven McHugh said. “Things should fall in her favor.”

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.