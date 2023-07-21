On Cape and Islands, housing crisis becomes public safety crisis

The housing crisis is an increasingly dangerous public safety crisis (“Cape strained with firefighters priced out,” Page A1, July 12).

In my profession and in particular on the isolated island of Martha’s Vineyard, there is a matrix that takes into account predictors of an individual’s success in our community: a connection to family, access to educational opportunities, access to mental and physical health options, a good-paying job, and, paramount, affordable sustainable housing.

We are seeing our ranks in fire, law enforcement, EMS, and 911 dispatchers dangerously declining, with recruitment and retention at what seem to be all-time lows. This is not driven by a lack of desire to enter these honorable professions or by uncompetitive wages or benefits; it is predicated on an inability to acquire long-term affordable housing.