It’s more than ‘burnout’ — doctors despair over being disrespected

Any suggestion about how to keep physicians from leaving medicine is to be praised (“Burnout is causing doctors to leave medicine. Here’s how to help them stay,” Opinion, July 14); however, “burnout” does not fully describe the degree of despair physicians are feeling. My perception is that what doctors are feeling is a lack of control over their work lives and a lack of respect from the corporate world that medicine has become.
Most doctors are employed by a larger hospital or practice network; the remainder, in their own practices, are beholden to a bizarre reimbursement system, be it Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance. Doctors feel like cogs in a machine rather than the independent, thinking, caring professionals they are. Working hard is not the problem but feeling out of control and disrespected is.
Yes, recognizing doctors’ mental health needs is important and cutting back on bureaucratic chores would be helpful, as Dr. Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, president of the American Medical Association, argues, but only a major overhaul of our health care system will encourage thoughtful, intelligent people to join the profession and happily remain in it.
Dr. Roberta Berrien
Dennis
The writer is a recently retired physician who has worked in private practice, community health, homeless health care, and at the VA.