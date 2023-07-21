Another case of domestic violence. Lawmakers must bolster protections.

Last week, my neighborhood and our state lost another victim to domestic violence (“A marriage of travails ends with brutal death,” Page A1, July 18). Three more children will grow up without a mother, and a father has been charged with first-degree murder.

While the media have reported on homicide cases and candlelight vigils, Beacon Hill lawmakers have before them legislation to curb this violent trend that begins with coercive control and too often ends in murder.

Coercive control in its many forms — emotional, psychological, physical, sexual, technological, financial, and legal — is the foundation of domestic abuse. Simply put, it restricts one’s safety and autonomy through the use of isolation, fear, manipulation, and threats.