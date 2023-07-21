A vigilante’s anthem and ‘colored people’ — the normalization of white nationalism

In 1927, Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black man accused of attacking a white girl in Columbia, Tenn., was snatched from his jail cell by a white mob. After he was beaten and dragged by a car through the streets, what remained of his body was hanged from the Maury County Courthouse balcony. The next day, a New York World headline read, “COURTHOUSE IS LYNCH GALLOWS.”

And that’s the location Jason Aldean, a country singer, chose for his video for “Try That in a Small Town,” a song that sounds like an anthem to vigilante violence. With a montage of news clips, he conflates armed robbers and carjackers with protesters against police violence as he sings:

Advertisement

Well, try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road’

Round here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

A screenshot of Jason Aldean’s video “Try That in a Small Town.” Renée Graham

Aldean also accuses some unnamed “they” of threatening to “round up” guns. That’s a stunning line from a man who, in 2017, was on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman in a hotel overlooking the concert site massacred 60 people and injured more than 500.

CMT, the country music channel, has now pulled the video from its rotation. On social media, Aldean said claims that his song is “pro-lynching” are “not only meritless, but dangerous.” But what’s dangerous is that in a nation where its greatest terrorist threat is white supremacist violence, Aldean would release a song and a video extolling extrajudicial violence with the site of an actual lynching as a backdrop. But this is how white nationalism has been normalized.

Of course, there’s nothing new about white nationalism. It’s the corrosive thread that has always been part of America’s DNA. But modern white nationalism began when Donald Trump descended that escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 and vilified Mexican immigrants. It was normalized when many fell for the lie that Trump was tapping into “economic anxiety,” not racism and white supremacy. (It was always racism and white supremacy.)

Advertisement

And it continued to be normalized well into Trump’s presidency when major media outlets twisted themselves into knots debating whether a president who spewed racism should be called racist, while those who called it out were chastised for making “everything about race.”

Remember what Trump supporters used to say: “Trump says what other people are thinking.” Now lots of people feel empowered to say out loud equally vile things about Black people, Jews, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and anyone else they deem beneath them and unworthy of their rights.

During a House debate last week, GOP Representative Eli Crane of Arizona used the phrase “colored people,” a moldy pejorative that one doesn’t just casually land on in conversation. And only after mounting pressure did Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who continues to endanger military readiness in his attempt to upend the Pentagon’s abortion policies, stop defending white nationalists and finally call them what they are — “racists.” Tuberville changed the conversation but probably not his mind.

Not unexpectedly, pushback to Aldean’s song has made it a hit with conservatives. On Twitter, William Lamberth, a Republican Tennessee state representative, said, “The woke mob will hate you for liking this song.” America’s problem isn’t the so-called woke mob. It’s white nationalists so comfortable and normalized that they don’t even bother to wear hoods anymore.

Advertisement

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.