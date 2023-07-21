Boston’s student athletes deserve a first-class playing field

“It’s clear that this is a community treasure that needs some love from us,” Mayor Michelle Wu said during a recent tour.

The 78-year-old stadium, with its metal bleachers, down-at-the-heels locker rooms, and peeling paint, is an embarrassment to the city and sends a message to its student athletes that the city just doesn’t care — or hasn’t cared enough over the years.

For more than a decade, city-owned George White Stadium in Franklin Park has been the subject of empty promises even as the student athletes who use it — largely for track and field or football — put up with a bare-bones facility that can charitably be described as decrepit.

Now there’s a chance for a major league upgrade of the facility with a public-private partnership that will not only give Boston Public School students something they can be proud of at minimal cost to the city but will provide a real asset to the community and relieve the city of even the burden of maintenance costs.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners, an all-female management team, is proposing to invest some $30 million in the site, in return for some 20 annual play dates for what will be their entry in the National Women’s Soccer League, beginning in 2026.

In their filing with the city, the group proposes to renovate the current 10,000-seat grandstand and add 1,000 additional retractable seats for soccer game days, provide state-of-the-art locker rooms, a refurbished track expanded to eight lanes for BPS use, and a new and presumably less lumpy natural grass field with an underground irrigation system. The filing also includes plans for an adjoining space, called The Grove, that could be used for concessions on game days and community events virtually year-round.

“The opportunities for new and enhanced community programming that will come with stadium improvements alongside our team’s soccer games will add to the vibrancy, activation and use of the Park,” Jennifer Epstein, managing partner of the venture, wrote in her letter to the city. (Linda Pizzuti Henry, chief executive officer of the Globe, is a limited partner in Boston Unity Soccer Partners.)

The project already seems to have a solid fan in Wu. After all, what mayor turns down “free money”? The city’s commitment of some $10.5 million has already been budgeted, according to city officials.

But the long-neglected stadium has too often been a field of broken dreams.

In 2013, when the facility was described as “worn down” and in “disrepair,” the Menino administration was considering a $45 million renovation, kicked off in part by a promised $5 million contribution from Suffolk Construction head John Fish. The plan died on the vine.

Two years later, plans for the Boston 2024 Olympics bid proposed refurbishing the site to be used for equestrian events such as jumping and dressage, with the “legacy” promise that the city would gain a “revitalized stadium and track.” With the death of the Olympic bid came the end of dreams of a “revitalized” stadium.

Now it’s not as if a whole new crop of developers or philanthropists are clamoring to get involved with the site. The city put out a request for development proposals earlier this year and got exactly one — this one from Boston Unity Soccer.

But sometimes one is all you need. This plan comes complete with the commitment of absorbing the annual maintenance cost of $400,000 or more, a mentorship program, a scholarship program, and “support for inclusion in the Boston Unity Soccer Academy programs run by the team,” according to its filing documents. And then there are the jobs — construction jobs, game day jobs, event-related jobs.

There will, of course, be the inevitable questions about traffic.

“Where are they going to park,” Lisa Fliegel of Dorchester asked. “Who’s going to benefit?”

The development team has a plan for shuttle buses from nearby transit hubs — they expect 40 percent of attendees will come by public transportation — and from satellite parking lots. Another 10 percent are expected to walk or bike.

The second part of her question — who benefits — is even easier to answer. It’s the student athletes of the Boston Public Schools, who are overdue for a decent facility worthy of their efforts.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.