Aaron Judge set to take live batting practice Sunday, but Yankees lose All-Star catcher Trevino for season

Judge is serving his second stint on the injured list this season after tearing a ligament in his right toe June 3 while making a catch against a bullpen fence in the outfield of Dodger Stadium.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that the team may be able to give a timetable for the outfielder’s return following the session.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is set to take live batting practice Sunday as he works his way back from a toe injury.

He ran the bases Wednesday and said the biggest hurdle for his return is more mental than physical.

Meanwhile, catcher Jose Trevino has a tear in his right wrist that will require surgery, likely sidelining him for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list before Friday’s game against Kansas City. He has been playing with the injury throughout the season.

“I know how much this hurts, how invested he is obviously in our team,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “so certainly feel for him but it was getting to a point where we had to go get it taken care of.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Trevino said he thinks surgery is the right move. He was unsure of when he got hurt other than remembering he started feeling the pain during spring training.

“I knew what I was getting myself into,” Trevino said. “I knew it was going to come to a point where I couldn’t take the pain anymore.”

Trevino is batting .210 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 55 games. He made the All-Star team and won a Gold Glove last year, when he hit .248 with a career-high 11 homers and 43 RBIs in 115 games after being acquired from Texas late in spring training.

To replace Trevino, catcher Ben Rortvedt was recalled from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. He will get his first extended look since he was acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March 2022.

Advertisement

Rortvedt, 25, began this season on the injured list after undergoing surgery for an aneurysm in his left shoulder. He played five games with New York in May, going 2 for 7 and scoring two runs. He will assume a greater role going forward along with Kyle Higashioka.

Cubs’ Bellinger stays hot vs. Cardinals

Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer and the Cubs stopped St. Louis’ six-game win streak with a 4-3 victory over the Cardinals in Chicago.

Bellinger capped Chicago’s four-run third inning with a 400-foot drive to right against Jack Flaherty. He finished with three hits in another strong performance at the plate.

Bellinger, a possible trade target ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, is 10 for 20 in his last five games. Since returning from a bruised knee on June 15, the 2019 NL MVP is batting .381 (40 for 105) with six homers.

All-Star lefthander Justin Steele (10-3) struck out a season-high nine in 6⅓ innings for Chicago, bouncing back from a lackluster performance against the Red Sox. He allowed two runs and six hits.

Miles Mastrobouni lined his first big league homer for the Cubs, and Mike Tauchman added an RBI double.

Flaherty (7-6) was charged with four runs and eight hits and six innings. The righthander was 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA in his previous four starts.

A first for Harper

Bryce Harper has another career first.

Philadelphia’s star slugger is making his first start at first base Friday night for the Phillies, who want to see if Harper can handle the position before they make any moves ahead of the trade deadline.

Advertisement

The defending National League champion Phillies enter the weekend 10½ games out of first place in the National League East but in the thick of the wild-card race.

Harper, who has made a quick recovery from Tommy John surgery last year, has played 1,258 games and made two previous appearances at first, in 2018 and 2021. Usually an outfielder, Harper is yet to play defense this year while his elbow recovers.

Blue Jays deal for Cardinals reliever

The Blue Jays acquired reliever Génesis Cabrera in a trade with the Cardinals for minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez.

The 26-year-old Cabrera was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Monday. The Blue Jays designated righthander Trent Thornton for assignment to make room for Cabrera on the 40-man roster.

Cabrera made his big league debut with St. Louis in 2019. The lefthander is 13-11 with a 4.14 ERA in 174 games. He has struggled this year, going 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 32 appearances.