The All-Star break offered Chris Sale a chance to reminisce in Cooperstown, where his son was playing

“I was standing in the exact spot where I took a picture with my home run baseball, on Field 1, and was just like, ‘This is where it was,’ ” Sale beamed. “I think I made better memories this time around than I did when I was a kid. It’s really cool to see one of my sons do the same thing I did, with how important it was to me.”

As a 12-year-old, Sale had homered in the same tournament.

Chris Sale spent the All-Star break in Cooperstown, N.Y., with his family to watch his 13-year-old son, Ryland , take part in a tournament. For Sale, the visit was rich with joy and nostalgia.

Sale also toured the Hall of Fame for the first time in 22 years ― and this time, he got to see some memorabilia from his own career.

“That was pretty cool. That was kind of special,” said Sale. “Obviously, the last couple years have sucked for me, so it was a nice little pick-me-up, like, ‘Yeah, I used to be good.’ ”

Sale — who landed on the injured list June 2 with a stress reaction in his shoulder — took his rehab work with him during the break. His Airbnb hosts provided a throwing net so he could work on building arm strength in the backyard of his rental house, and he returned to Fenway after his son was eliminated from the tournament to continue his throwing progression.

He’s now working off a mound, having thrown a second bullpen session (35 pitches) on Friday.

“I’m mixing all my pitches, feeling strong,” said Sale.

Manager Alex Cora said Sale will have another bullpen session on Sunday or Monday, after which he’ll have two live batting practice sessions, at which point a rehab assignment (likely in early August) can be considered.

“Obviously, we’ve been through this before,” Cora said in reference to Sale’s repeated trips to the injured list. “We’ve just have to be patient.”

Still, with the Sox having edged closer to the postseason picture, Sale sees a carrot in front of him.

“Knowing the boys are playing well and when you come back, you’re gonna be right in the thick of things, it kind of adds a layer of excitement,” said Sale.

Schreiber will soon have Sox feeling right

While Sale is ramping up toward facing hitters and shortstop Trevor Story started his rehab assignment with Double A Portland, playing five innings for the Sea Dogs, several other Red Sox also are progressing in their returns from the injured list.

Most immediately, righthander John Schreiber — who has made six rehab appearances, including back-to-back outings with Double A Portland on Wednesday and Thursday, while building back from a shoulder strain — will be activated either Sunday or Tuesday, depending on the Sox’ bullpen needs. Schreiber’s return is significant given the Sox’ only righthanded bullpen options (not counting bulk-innings pitcher Nick Pivetta) have been Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, and Josh Winckowski.

“It’ll be good to have another righty. Then you can mix and match,” said Cora. “It is important. The way he was throwing the ball right before the injury, he was locked in, throwing a lot of strikes, getting people out. So it’ll be refreshing to get him back.”

Garrett Whitlock (bone bruise) has started playing catch. Tanner Houck (facial fracture) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session off a mound next week. Catcher Reese McGuire (oblique) is slated to start a rehab assignment Tuesday. Pablo Reyes (oblique strain) will continue his rehab assignment through Sunday, at which point the Red Sox will make a determination about how to proceed with a potential crowd of middle infielders.

It’s getting drafty

The Red Sox announced the signing of 14 draftees: Catcher Kyle Teel (1st round), righty Matt Duffy (4th), shortstop Kristian Campbell (4th), lefthander Connelly Early (5th), righthander CJ Weins (6th), outfielder Caden Rose (7th), righthanders Trennor O’Donnell (8th) and Blake Wehunt (9th), lefthander Ryan Ammons (10th), righthanders Max Carlson (12th ) and Cade Feeney (13th), lefty Jojo Ingrassia (14th ), righty Isaac Stebens (16th), and lefty Zach Fogell (18th).

According to major league sources, the Sox signed Teel for a below-slot value of $4 million, and have agreements with second-rounder Nazzan Zanetello ($3 million bonus) and third-rounder Antonio Anderson ($1.5 million), both of whom are expected at Fenway to finalize their deals this weekend.

Family matters

With Mets third base coach Joey Cora in Boston, the series between the Red Sox and Mets offered an opportunity for a family reunion, with several family members — including Cora’s mother and sisters — flying in for the series.

“There are air mattresses all over the place,” said Alex Cora, who described his older brother’s broad-ranging influence both in his life and profession.

“This guy, for me, is the greatest, you know? I lost my dad when I was 13 and he became that guy,” said Cora. “I know managers, they call ex-managers to ask for advice and to see how to handle certain situations. I’ve got my brother.”

For whom will Cora’s mother root?

“She roots for the Red Sox. I’m the manager. He’s a coach,” laughed Cora. “And I paid for the freakin’ plane tickets.”

Revolving rotation

Brayan Bello is back in the Dominican, where he will go on paternity leave starting Saturday . . . With Bello away from the team, the Sox flip-flopped Kutter Crawford and James Paxton in the rotation, with Crawford starting Friday and Paxton on Saturday. The outing will mark the seventh time in 12 starts that Paxton has had at least six days of rest.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.