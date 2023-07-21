scorecardresearch Skip to main content
American Brian Harman grabs five-shot lead at British Open

By Associated PressUpdated July 21, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Brian Harman's 36-hole total of 132 was also posted by the last two winners of the British Open at Hoylake — Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014.Jared C. Tilton/Getty

HOYLAKE, England — Brian Harman rolled in a 14-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 18th hole to shoot 6-under 65 and establish a five-stroke lead at the British Open.

He is 10-under par for the tournament. His 36-hole total of 132 was also posted by the last two winners of the Open at Hoylake — Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014.

The 36-year-old Harman, who is ranked No. 26 in the world, has made only one bogey in his first two rounds at Hoylake.

The lefthander was the 54-hole leader at the US Open in 2017. He finished in second place and four back from Brooks Koepka for his best finish at a major.

He was tied for sixth at last year’s British Open at St. Andrews.

