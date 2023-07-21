American Brian Harman grabs five-shot lead at British Open

HOYLAKE, England — Brian Harman rolled in a 14-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 18th hole to shoot 6-under 65 and establish a five-stroke lead at the British Open.

He is 10-under par for the tournament. His 36-hole total of 132 was also posted by the last two winners of the Open at Hoylake — Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014.

The 36-year-old Harman, who is ranked No. 26 in the world, has made only one bogey in his first two rounds at Hoylake.