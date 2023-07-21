Friday night’s Red Sox game vs. the Mets will resume Saturday, which could mean trouble for an already thin Red Sox pitching staff

The deluge seemed somehow fitting on a night that rapidly devolved for the Red Sox.

After nearly two hours, the game was suspended, with a scheduled resumption on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. The two teams will then play a full game — originally scheduled for 4:10 p.m. — at 7:10 p.m. The two teams will be able to call up a 27th player for the full game, but not for the conclusion of the suspended game.

With a downpour descending upon Fenway Park and lightning illuminating the night sky, the game between the Red Sox and Mets was delayed in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets leading, 4-3.

Advertisement

The Sox took an initial lead, with leadoff hitter Jarren Duran once again playing the role of catalyst, lining a single to right against Mets starter Kodai Senga. As has so often been the case in recent weeks, Duran then created mayhem with his speed, stealing second and advancing to third on a throwing error by catcher Francisco Alvarez, before scoring on a Justin Turner ground out to give the Sox an immediate 1-0 edge.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox soon extended their advantage. With two outs in the bottom of the second, Triston Casas walked and advanced to second on a Connor Wong single. Yu Chang connected with a 96-mile-per-hour fastball at the top of the zone, lofting a ball to left that banged off the Wall for an only-in-Fenway, two-run double that put the Sox ahead, 3-0.

The advantage seemed sizable. It wasn’t.

The Mets stormed back with two-run homers in the next two innings off Sox starter Kutter Crawford, with Brandon Nimmo hitting one into the right-field grandstand in the third inning and Daniel Vogelbach launching a ball over the visitor’s bullpen in the fourth.

In the last three games, Red Sox starters Crawford, Brayan Bello (3), and Joe Jacques (2) have allowed a combined seven homers in 9⅓ innings. The three-game stretch marks the first time Sox starters have allowed multiple homers in three straight games since they opened the season by allowing multiple homers in each of the first five games of the year.

Advertisement

But the flood of homers was soon followed by an actual deluge. As the rain intensified, crew chief Alfonso Marquez summoned the tarp mid-at-bat, with Senga ahead in the count, 1-2, against Alex Verdugo with one out.

Though incomplete, the contest was noteworthy for the sizable contingent of visitors. The Mets had an enormous turnout, resulting in resounding cheers for New York’s two-run homers.

Yet perhaps more interesting was the presence of at least seven scouts covering the contest as the Aug. 1 trade deadline nears. The Mets — at 45-51, a startling disappointment — are viewed as a likely seller, while scouts from other teams are preparing in case the Sox (51-46, three games back in the wild card standings entering Friday) deal some of their players who are signed or under team control only through 2023 or 2024.

The scheduled matchup of Max Scherzer and James Paxton on Saturday night represents a pair of pitchers whose availability and performances will be monitored particularly closely by the rest of the industry in what is viewed as a market with many buyers and few sellers.

Despite that added dimension of intrigue, Sox manager Alex Cora downplayed the notion that the outcome of games takes on magnified significance at this time.

Advertisement

“I don’t get caught up in the whole, ‘The next nine games are do-or-die for the Red Sox!’ No,” Sox manager Alex Cora said before the game. “We just play the schedule and keep playing good baseball and we’re going to be fine. Obviously the topic [of the trade deadline] is going to be louder and louder and louder. That’s your job to do that. But for us, just keep playing. Keep playing good baseball.”

The Sox — who are an astounding 2-13 (.133) against NL teams at Fenway this year, easily the worst home interleague record in baseball — will have the opportunity to do just that for more than 14 innings Saturday. But with a rotation already down to three full-time starters (Crawford, James Paxton, and Brayan Bello — who is going on paternity leave on Saturday) plus long-man Nick Pivetta, the challenge facing the pitching staff will be considerable.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.