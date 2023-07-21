In his first professional baseball game in 10 months, Trevor Story blasted three-run homer for the Portland Sea Dogs

“The guy is an athlete,” Epperson said. “He’s a clydesdale. You look at him, I mean, he’s shredded.”

Portland Sea Dogs manager Chad Epperson had an explanation for why the two-time All-Star could’ve had many fooled in his 2023 debut.

PORTLAND, MAINE — Trevor Story played in his first professional baseball game in over 10 months Friday.

The 30-year-old underwent internal brace surgery — an alternative to Tommy John that allows for a quicker recovery — on his right elbow in January. He began his rehab assignment with Double A Portland on Friday night, along with righthander Corey Kluber, who has been out since late June due to shoulder inflammation.

Story didn’t disappoint the large crowd braving the chilly rain at Hadlock Field. Facing a full count in his final at-bat in the fifth inning, Story crushed a three-run home run to break the game open.

Earlier, he worked a seven-pitch walk after going down 0-2 and flew out to left.

Kluber threw the second and third innings vs. the New Hampshire River Cats, allowing one hit, no walks, and recording one strikeout. Relying heavily on his off-speed arsenal, the 37 year old threw 22 of his 35 pitches for strikes, including first-pitch strikes to five of the seven batters he faced.

There could have been trouble with a runner on second in the third inning, but Story made a nice play on a soft grounder, making a throw across his body to end the inning.

“I thought it was a good first step,” Kluber said. “Not perfect, but I think, all-in-all, happy with the way I commanded the ball.”

The Sox signed Kluber with the hope he could be a productive member of the rotation after he made 31 starts for the Rays in 2022. However, he has struggled mightily this season, recording a 7.04 ERA in 55 innings.

Kluber refused to use the injury as an excuse, but he did offer that he might have been “battling through some stuff” that was altering the way he was throwing.

“I think more than anything, it was just getting things feeling well, being able to go out there and kind of move the way I like to move or am able to,” he said.

As planned, Story exited after five innings. He is set to DH on Saturday and return to short on Sunday. Story hasn’t played since his first season with the Sox was cut short by a heel injury he suffered in September.

“You don’t expect to come out guns blazing after that,” Epperson said. “The main thing is to be healthy and knowing that he can bounce back the next day.”

Story struggled to a .238/.303/.434 line in 94 games for the Sox last season after signing a six-year, $140 million contract in free agency, but he was poised to win a Gold Glove at second base. Sox teammates have praised Story, who led the majors in stolen bases in 2020, for his ability to put pressure on defenses with his speed and power.

This is Story’s second assignment in Portland; he played five games for the Sea Dogs last July while coming back from a broken wrist he suffered, coincidentally, after being hit by a pitch from Kluber.

“The way he mingled with the players and connected with them was awesome,” Epperson said.

The Sox have struggled to find an adequate replacement at shortstop during Story’s lengthy absence. Pablo Reyes has played 15 games there for the Sox this season, but he led off for Portland on Friday, on his own rehab assignment for an abdominal strain. Story batted second, followed by the organization’s shortstop of the future, Marcelo Mayer.

Epperson said Mayer and second baseman Nick Yorke — two first-round picks who could soon be anchoring the Sox’ middle infield — have a “huge” opportunity to pick Story’s brain.

“He’s a true pro,” Epperson said. “Those guys, he will talk to them about what to expect down the road and what they need to really hone in on while they’re here. That’s the type of guy he is.”

Portland’s bullpen has a similar opportunity to learn from Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner and three-time All-Star.

“There’s no difference in the way these guys prepare for a big league game or Double A game,” Epperson said. “This is who they are. This is their routine. This is what they believe, and this is how hard they work each and every day. So, I know our pitchers will be locked in on paying attention to it.”

Kluber said he’ll learn the next step in his rehab process Saturday. Before departing Portland, however, he’ll follow custom and handle the post-game spread.

“Trevor’s here for a couple days,” Kluber said, “so I got it tonight.”

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @McKennaGregjed.