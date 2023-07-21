Kemba Walker to sign with EuroLeague team

The Celtics acquired Walker in a 2019 sign-and-trade that sent guard Terry Rozier to the Charlotte Hornets. He immediately replaced Kyrie Irving as Boston’s starting point guard, averaging 19.9 points and 4.8 assists per game. In 2020, Walker made the NBA All-Star game for the first time as a Celtic and the last time in his career.

Walker will join a Monaco team coming off its first EuroLeague Final Four appearance. The four-time NBA All-Star will make his overseas debut after 12 seasons in the NBA.

Former Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is signing a one-year deal with AS Monaco Basket of the EuroLeague.

When he was healthy, Walker was a productive player for the Celtics. Knee issues limited his availability and kept him out for significant periods of time while he was in Boston. Those injuries caused the Celtics to move on from Walker in 2021, trading him and two picks to Oklahoma City for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick that would become Amari Bailey.

The Thunder agreed to buy out Walker’s contract, and ever since he played in games for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks before the Mavericks waived him on Jan. 6, 2023.

AS Monaco Basket was founded in 1928, achieving moderate success for their first few years as a program. After securing the LNB Pro B (second-best French league) title in 1973, they spent the 1970s and 1980s as one of the best teams in Europe.

But Monaco’s best seasons have been its most recent ones. They won their first major trophy in April 2023 upon beating ASVEL in the French Basketball Cup. One month later, they became the third French team to ever make it to the EuroLeague Final Four.

A month after that, they won the LNB Pro A (best French league) finals by sweeping Metropolitans 92, a team that featured 2023 NBA Draft Lottery picks Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) and Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards).

AS Monaco has several players with NBA experience, including Mike James, Élie Okobo, Jaron Blossomgame and Dontas Motiejūnas.