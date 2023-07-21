MIAA hands Bishop Fenwick a one-year postseason ban after ‘serious, egregious and repeated’ rules violations

The MIAA did not specify which sport, team, or athlete was involved in the ruling.

According to an MIAA statement released Friday, Fenwick, a parochial school in Peabody, was in violation of Rule 87.6, which outlines steps for accountability if information reported on student eligibility waivers is inaccurate or incomplete. Typically, student eligibility waivers are used in cases of transfers and re-classification.

Bishop Fenwick will be ineligible for postseason tournament play across all sports during the 2023-24 school year as a result of MIAA rule violations. The ruling applies to team and individual sports.

“The Board determined that Bishop Fenwick’s failure to comply with MIAA’s rules, and its pattern of conduct was sufficiently serious, egregious and repeated to warrant imposition of the discipline outlined in Rule 87.6.4,” the board, which voted unanimously to impose the ban, wrote in the statement.

Student-athletes who transfer from one MIAA school to another are either required to obtain a waiver or sit out for one year after transferring.

Under Rule 87.6, waivers can be withdrawn if new information arises or the original waiver is found to include misinformation. In that case, the school’s principal must investigate and report back to the MIAA’s Board of Directors.

Fenwick athletic director Scott Connolly, assistant athletic director Dave Woods, and the office of principal Christopher Canniff did not respond to phone calls requesting comment.

Connolly just completed his first year as Fenwick’s athletic director after serving the same role for Salem high school.

According to the statement, Fenwick made written and factual statements to the MIAA eligibility appeals board in November 2022 and March 2023. Administrators including Connolly and Canniff, as well as school president Thomas Nunan Jr., then attended a hearing with the MIAA Board of Directors on May 17.

“Failure to comply with Rule 87.6 or any of the MIAA’s Rules is a serious matter and may result in severe consequences for both the MIAA Member School and/or its students,” the board said in the statement.

The MIAA did not specify whether the school can appeal the decision or whether any conditions must be met in order to be reinstated for the 2024-25 state tournament cycle.

Fenwick, a member of the Catholic Central League, has a history of success in MIAA postseason tournaments, including a runner-up finish in this year’s Division 3 girls’ basketball state tournament after the Crusaders went 18-8. Fenwick’s softball, baseball, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, girls’ tennis, girls’ hockey, and football teams all made deep postseason runs this school year.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her on TWitter @_EmmaHealy_.