Patriots positional outlook: Offensive line has been a revolving door, in more ways than one

With training camp set to start at the end of the month, we’ll provide a position-by-position breakdown of where the Patriots stand heading into late July. Here’s a look at the offensive line:

5: The number of starting combinations the Patriots used along their offensive line last season, a group that included four starters at right tackle.

9: The number of penalties that were assessed on Brown last season (not counting those that were declined or offset), tops on the team.

90: Three members of the line — Onwenu (99 percent), Brown (98 percent), and Strange (94 percent) — were the only offensive players on the roster to play at least 90 percent of the snaps in 2022.

The skinny: One of the things that got lost in the drama surrounding Matt Patricia’s role on the coaching staff last season was the fact he not only served as the de facto play-caller, but the offensive line coach, as well. Patricia’s part-time role with the big guys up front undoubtedly played a part in the struggles protecting the quarterback. The arrival of Adrian Klemm should remedy the situation, and if Reiff or Anderson can hold down the right tackle spot, that would go a long way toward helping Mac Jones and the offense succeed. In a perfect world, New England would feature (left to right) Brown, Strange, David Andrews, Onwenu, and Reiff/Anderson.

How this position rates vs. the rest of the league: Not great. Instability at tackle has been one of the biggest questions marks for the Patriots the last couple of seasons, particularly on the right side. The Patriots had four starters at right tackle last season. That, combined with the inconsistent performance of Brown on the left side, led to protection issues. The interior still feels stable, but the issues on the edge have left New England looking for answers when it comes to offensive line play.

Quote of note: “I remember I went out to work out a player at UCLA, and Adrian was the offensive line coach. I sat at a distance and watched him coach the whole practice. He’s a detailed guy. He’s tough. He doesn’t have much patience for guys that aren’t working hard.” — former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia on new O-line coach Adrian Klemm, on the “6 Rings and Football Things” podcast this spring.

Biggest story lines: Can New England find some stability at tackle with newcomers Reiff or Anderson? Can Brown regain his form?

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.