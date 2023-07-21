Nigeria holds Olympic champion Canada to scoreless draw in World Cup opener

It was a crucial miss for Sinclair, the 40-year-old who is the leading all-time scorer in international soccer — women or men — with 190 goals. Aiming to be the oldest player to score at the Women’s World Cup, she also missed a chance in the ninth minute when she was unmarked at the edge of the box but misfired.

“We wanted three (points, for a win), but getting the point keeps you in it and keeps you alive for advancement. So it’s a very positive feeling right now,” Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum said following the match that ended after 1 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Olympic champion Canada was held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in its Women’s World Cup opener after Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made several key saves, including one on a penalty from Christine Sinclair.

“Christine Sinclair has scored many, many, many goals for this country and I’m sure the fans, the team and everyone can forgive missing a penalty kick,” Canada coach Bev Priestman said.

Nnadozie was voted Player of the Match.

Sinclair lined up for the penalty shot in the 50th after a earning it via a video review. After making a diving one-handed save, Nnadozie pointed at her head.

Sinclair exited the game in the 71st.

Nnadozie also denied a shot from inside the box by Evelyne Viens in the 65th. At the end of the Group B game, she fell to her knees and let out a celebratory yell.

With neither team able to secure a victory, winning the next two group-stage matches becomes more crucial. A loss for either Nigeria or Canada in their next matches would make advancing out of the group stage very difficult. Another draw for either and the team’s final group-stage match would be a must-win.

“We opened the Olympics with a draw, and we’ve got to move on quickly now and review and move on because that is tournament football,” Priestman said. “You can’t get bogged down on what you did or didn’t do. It’s onto the next task.”

Canada moves to Perth on Australia’s west coast for its next game, against Ireland, which is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Australians. Nigeria will play the co-hosts in Brisbane on Thursday. Star Australian striker Sam Kerr missed the win over Ireland because of a calf muscle injury that is also expected to keep her on the sidelines for the game against Nigeria.