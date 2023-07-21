No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, defending British Open champ Cameron Smith barely make cut

Dustin Johnson never had a chance after shooting in the 80s. Justin Thomas couldn’t overcome what he called “bonehead” mistakes. Collin Morikawa made a late run that was not enough.

Both came through with great shots at the 18th to make the cut at the British Open on Friday, contrary to a slew of other major champions who are going home for the weekend.

HOYLAKE, England — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to make a tough up-and-down from the bunker for birdie. Defending champion Cameron Smith pulled off a perfect 6-iron from the fairway for a tap-in eagle.

The cut at Royal Liverpool was as low as 2 over during the day, and ended with 76 players at 3 over or better.

Smith came into the final hole at 4-over par, needing at least a birdie. After finding the fairway with a good drive off the tee, he hit a superb 6-iron from 232 yards out to just over a foot from the hole for his eagle.

“It was a good shot,” Smith said. “I hit plenty of good shots today that didn’t get kind of that reward, so it was nice to finish off like that. Given the circumstance, as well, probably an even better shot.”

Smith was on the cut line after making a birdie at the par-4 12th, but dropped back after a double at the par-4 14th and a bogey at the par-4 16th. He finished with a 1-over par 72.

“Was just kind of another one of those days,” said Smith, the Open winner at St. Andrews last year. “But it was good to end like that for sure.”

Scheffler made four bogeys on the back nine and arrived at the 18th needing a birdie to keep alive his streak of not missing any cuts this season. He has finished 12th or better in his last 19 tournaments, though his last win was in March at the Players Championship.

Scheffler raised both arms after hitting it close from the bunker to secure his 4. He had gotten unlucky when his second shot hit near the lip of the bunker and bounced back into it.

Thomas, a two-time major champion, struggled over the first two days at Hoylake and finished at 11 over for the tournament. He shot 11-over 82 on Thursday in a round that included a 9 on the last hole.

“Making two doubles and a quad, that’s 8-year-old, 9-year-old kind of stuff, not someone who’s trying to win a British Open,” Thomas said.

Johnson, a Masters champion, shot 10-over-par 81 after opening with a 3-over 74. He made six bogeys and two double bogeys on Friday.

Morikawa, the 2021 Open champion, birdied two of the last four holes but finished at 4-over par for the tournament. Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, made four bogeys and a double to finish at 7 over.

Tony Finau and Justin Rose ended at 6 over, Ernie Els was at 7 over, Phil Mickelson at 9 over and John Daly at 12 over.

Among those who made it on the line were former major champions Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett, Patrick Reed, Padraig Harrington and Adam Scott. Christo Lamprecht, the South African amateur who went from a tie for the lead on the first day to being on the verge of missing the cut on the second day, Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler also made it at 3 over.

Protestors disrupt 17th hole

Three environmental activists have briefly interrupted play at the British Open.

The Just Stop Oil protesters went onto the 17th hole, with one throwing what appeared to be orange paint to the side of the green. Another was led away from the green by American player Billy Horschel.

The three protesters were escorted away by police.

Just Stop Oil is an organization that wants the British government to stop new oil, gas and coal projects. It has interrupted a slew of major sporting events in Britain in recent months, including Wimbledon, an Ashes cricket test and the world snooker championship.

Ahead of the Open, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said there were “significant security procedures in place” to deal with protesters and that players have been advised to not get involved.

Aussie aces 17th

Australian Travis Smyth aced the 17th hole at the British Open.

Smyth hit a high 9-iron tee shot that bounced twice before going in the picturesque hole that played 132 yards long on Friday.

There was a huge roar from the crowd, and Smyth raised his right arm to celebrate as his caddie and playing partners came over to congratulate him. It was the first hole-in-one at Hoylake this week.

The 17th was redesigned to add drama to the Open at Royal Liverpool this year, challenging players with an elevated green well protected by steep slopes and deep bunkers. High winds coming from the Irish Sea made it difficult for players to find the putting surface.

Smyth, ranked No. 310, was 2-over par for the round before making the ace. He finished his round at 1-over 72 and was at 8 over for the tournament.