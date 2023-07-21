Patriots announce practice schedule for first three days of training camp

The Patriots have announced their public practice schedule for the first three days of training camp.
While rookies reported to camp Friday, camp for the entire roster is set to open on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.
On the first three days of camp — Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday — the gates will open to the public at 8 a.m., with practice starting at 9:30. There’s no practice scheduled for Saturday, July 29, and the schedule for the workout a week from Sunday is still to be determined.
The media will get their first chance of camp to speak with coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday, with players David Andrews, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Matthew Slater also being made available.
On Friday, the Patriots also announced the signing of their first two draft picks, cornerback Christian Gonzalez (selected 17th overall) and defensive end Keion White (46th). Gonzalez and White were the final two members of New England’s draft class to agree to deals.
Not quite ready
The Patriots placed guard Mike Onwenu, safety Cody Davis, and defensive tackle Justus Tavai on the physically unable to perform list. Rookie linebacker/defensive back Marte Mapu, who wore a red, noncontact jersey in spring workouts because of a pre-draft pectoral injury, is apparently good to go. The same is true for rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who missed time during OTAs for undisclosed reasons.
