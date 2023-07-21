Patriots announce practice schedule for first three days of training camp

The Patriots have announced their public practice schedule for the first three days of training camp.

While rookies reported to camp Friday, camp for the entire roster is set to open on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

On the first three days of camp — Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday — the gates will open to the public at 8 a.m., with practice starting at 9:30. There’s no practice scheduled for Saturday, July 29, and the schedule for the workout a week from Sunday is still to be determined.