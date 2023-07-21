Patriots will wear their red throwback uniforms twice in the 2023 season

Last year, the Patriots brought back the white helmets to go along with their silver ones. The Patriots wore their red uniforms regularly from 1960 to 1992.

The Patriots will use their throwbacks twice – in Week 2 against the Dolphins for Sunday Night Football, and in Week 13 against the Chargers.

Pat the Patriot has been a fan favorite for decades. In 1979, the Patriots planned to change their logo. At the last minute, however, former owner Billy Sullivan opted to let fans vote on whether or not to switch things. Fans overwhelmingly voted to keep Pat the Patriot, which might not have been an enormous surprise — Sullivan’s son-in-law told ESPN that Sullivan didn’t want the logo changed and knew how the vote would go.

Still, the Pat the Patriot illustration had a lot of detail, which made printing marketing materials difficult at times, so the Patriots switched their logo in 1992. They brought back their throwback uniforms a handful of times until the NFL mandated the one-shell rule in 2013, which only allowed one helmet color in an attempt to boost player safety.

Pat the Patriot was retired briefly, but in 2021, the league changed its rule, allowing teams to have an alternate color, although they had to be the same make, model, and size as the player’s primary helmet. That allowed the Patriots to bring Pat back, and they wore the throwback uniforms twice in 2022. They went 1-1 while wearing red with a Week 5 loss to the Lions and a Week 13 loss to the Bills.