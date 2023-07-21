The Red Sox’ Roman Anthony has gone from a relatively unheralded high school prospect to one of the fastest-rising talents in the minor leagues

But the Red Sox’ next wave of talent might need to make room for teenage outfielder Roman Anthony, as well. The 19-year-old Anthony, drafted in the second round in 2022 out of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., has been on a tear in Single A all season.

While Brayan Bello, Jarren Duran, and Triston Casas are developing into key cogs at the major league level, blue-chip talent such as Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Nick Yorke are elevating their stock in Portland and Worcester.

The Red Sox’ prospect pool is the deepest it’s been in years.

For his efforts, Anthony has gone from a relatively unheralded high school prospect to one of the fastest-rising talents in the minors.

At the start of the season, Anthony wasn’t included in many national rankings, including Baseball America. But in June, Anthony made the cut, with Baseball America ranking him No. 91 overall in its top 100. Just a month later, Anthony soared up the same list, to No. 35. Among Red Sox prospects, only Mayer (No. 8) was higher.

“One of the top breakout prospects in Low-A this season, Anthony has taken flight since seeing a promotion to High-A Greenville,” Baseball America wrote. “His excellent bat-to-ball skills and discerning eye pair nicely with his developing plus power. Anthony has the ability to develop into a well-rounded offensive player who can handle center field defensively.”

Baseball Prospectus holds Anthony in even higher esteem. During its midseason rankings, Prospectus listed Anthony as the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball, even ahead of Mayer (No. 10).

Anthony’s recent surge is due in large part to his dominant stretch at the plate with Greenville. As the youngest player in High-A, Anthony has a .338/.484/.770 line with 8 home runs, 19 RBIs, and 21 walks in just 21 games.

It’s a sizable jump from his numbers with Low-A Salem. In 42 games there earlier this season, Anthony batted .228 with just one home run and 18 RBIs.

However, Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes noted that Anthony’s exit velocity and bat speed were producing encouraging metrics with Salem, even if not resulting in tangible production.

Clearly, that pop and bat speed has translated at his latest stop. Currently a center fielder, Anthony projects as a corner outfielder, especially as he continues to fill out his 6-foot-3-inch frame.

He may still be a ways from Fenway Park, but Anthony’s performance is catching the eyes of talent evaluators across baseball. A promotion to Double A Portland could be in the cards this summer if he continues to tee off against Single A pitchers.

Three up

▪ Through 17 games at Triple A Worcester, Rafaela is putting up better numbers (.319/.372/.653 with five homers) than he had in Double A (.294/.332/.441 with six homers in 60 games). While his 18-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio suggests an aggressive approach, he’s making hard contact on pitches in the zone.

▪ Catcher Nathan Hickey continues to rake in Portland. The 23-year-old has posted an OPS of .900 or better in every month this season, including .933 (on a .292/.370/.563 line) in July.

▪ Righthander Bryan Mata, out since May because of right shoulder inflammation, has increased his throwing distance to more than 100 feet. The Sox are hoping he’ll be ready to pitch in games by mid-August.

Three down

▪ At a time when he was outrageously hot, hitting .440/.563/.920 with three homers in eight games, Enmanuel Valdez landed back on Worcester’s injured list with a right hamstring strain. He’s expected to be sidelined for two weeks.

▪ Infielder Chase Meidroth, who walked nearly as often as he struck out through the first three months of the season, is hitting .179/.220/.308 with one walk and 13 strikeouts in July for Portland.

▪ Defensively gifted shortstop Luis Ravelo is amid a lengthy offensive slump at Salem, hitting .088/.177/.118 with a 34 percent strikeout rate over his last 19 games.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com. Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.