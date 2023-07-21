Spain’s strong start to group play includes return of two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexis Putellas

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner waited 77 minutes to leave the bench Friday, to enter the tournament and to provide an early answer to questions about her fitness after her long recuperation from a knee injury. Her appearance in the 3-0 win at Wellington on a night of stinging rain and cold was an affirmation of her fitness, the promise of better things to come as the tournament proceeds and the last component of a triumphant night for Spain.

When Alexis Putellas finally made her entry into Spain’s opener at the Women’s World Cup against Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, the Group E match was already won.

“Every single moment for her really counts. She’s a really good quality player,” Spain coach Jorge Vilda said. “We’re going to do our best to help her and get the best out of her.”

Three goals in less than five minutes in the middle of a first half in which they enjoyed extraordinary dominance of possession and freedom on attack carried Spain to the 3-0 lead over Costa Rica by halftime. That lead endured for all of the second half, though Spain finished with 45 shots on goal, an extraordinary total.

Spain’s winning margin would have been much greater, but for a determined performance by Costa Rica goalkeeper Daniela Solero on her 26th birthday. Solero saved a first-half penalty and parried shot after shot to prevent Spain’s lead growing beyond already emphatic proportions.

On the first goal, Aitana Bonmati cut the ball back across goal from the left and Valeria del Campo, attempting to clear, sliced the ball into her own net. Bonmati scored herself a minute later, striking the ball hard and low from the edge of the box. Two minutes later, Esther Gonzalez was on hand to add the third. It mattered little when Jennifer Hermoso missed from the penalty spot in the 32nd, her shot saved by Solera who guessed her intention and went the right way.

La Tricolor now will pick up the pieces, using a better second half as an inspiration.

“Obviously we don’t want to start by losing,” Costa Rica coach Amelia Valverde said

Spain will play Zambia and Costa Rica will play Japan in their next matches Wednesday.

Swiss win an inside job

Ramona Bachmann drilled her penalty kick into the left side of the net moments before halftime to set up Switzerland’s 2-0 win over Philippines in an opener in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Seraina Piubel added a second-half goal, scoring on the rebound from a missed shot by Coumba Sow that ricocheted off goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, who got the start in the World Cup debut by the Philippines.

“Together, they made it really difficult to find solutions to get in front of the goal, so, yeah, it was a tough game. We knew that we had to be patient,” Swiss defender Luana Bühler said.

The Group A encounter was the first game inside Forsyth Barr Stadium, the tournament’s only indoor venue. The crowd’s cheers echoed around the walls of the roughly half-full stadium, with an attendance of 13,711 in a venue that can fit over 30,000.

Philippines forward Katrina Guillou appeared to score a goal in the 15th minute, but it was waived off by an offside call.

Switzerland dominated offensively, outshooting the Philippines 17-3, but the Filipinas’ defense hung on.

Switzerland will face Norway, coming off an upset loss to New Zealand, next. The Philippines will face an energized New Zealand in Wellington. Both matches are Tuesday.

Bright spot for England

England captain Millie Bright was cleared to start the Lionesses’ Group D opener Saturday in Brisbane, Australia, against Haiti in a significant boost for coach Sarina Weigman.

Bright injured her knee in Chelsea’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Lyon in March, limiting her preparation time for the tournament.

“I’m grateful that I’m able to play and super excited to be here,” Bright said Friday. “I was surrounded by the best people, so I was very confident in my recovery. I’ve been given absolutely everything that I needed to be in this position.”

Injuries have plagued the Lionesses, who won the European Championship last year, in their lead up to the Women’s World Cup. Beth Mead, Fran Kirby, and Leah Wiliamson, who were all projected starters for the team, have been ruled out.

“Unfortunately, injuries are a part of football,” said Bright, who replaced Williamson as captain for the tournament. “We have to look forward and move forward.”







